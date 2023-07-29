Watch: 'The View' Compares Listening to DeSantis Like 'Watching a Porn Movie' During Rant

We all know the ladies of “The View” are a bit obsessed with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In the case of Ana Navarro, perhaps a little too obsessed.

On Thursday’s edition of the ABC gab-fest, everyone’s favorite faux-Republican flibbertigibbet went off on the Sunshine State governor’s anti-woke messaging, saying that hearing it from the 2024 GOP presidential candidate is “like watching a porn movie over and over again, the same thing.”

I wouldn’t know, but do please tell me about the experience, Ana.

The segment came as the ladies were discussing why DeSantis got re-elected with nearly 60 percent of the vote and became a 2024 White House frontrunner.

“I think Republicans saw [Glenn] Youngkin win in Virginia with parental rights and the entire anti-woke thing, and so he’s taken it that much further,” Navarro said.

“The problem DeSantis has is that’s literally the only thing he has,” she continued. “Repeating it on a loop! It’s like watching a porn movie over and over again, the same thing!”

“It is ridiculous,” she continued. (She’s talking about DeSantis there, not her porn habits, although you may be inclined to believe it’s the other way around.)

Unhinged Ana Navarro shouts about how Ron DeSantis’s anti-woke messages are “like watching a porn movie over and over again, the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/RWIEGM9L58 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 28, 2023

It’s remarkable that “The View” is so obsessed with DeSantis that the first thought Ana Navarro has is that his messaging is like watching the same pornographic footage over and over and over again, which I’m sure spokespeople for the show would assure you is not at all a message from personal experience.

Navarro went on to say that — despite the fact the show buoyed DeSantis’ opponent in last November’s gubernatorial race, as Newsbusters’ Nicholas Fondacaro noted — he only “won by 20 points” because his opponent, “Charlie Crist, is mummified.”

Despite The View trying to buoy and promote Charlie Crist’s failed campaign against DeSantis last cycle, Navarro now says “Of course, [DeSantis] won by 20 points. Charlie Crist is mummified.” pic.twitter.com/pI78pD0BvS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 28, 2023

If you’ll remember back to February, the ladies of “The View” were some of the first on the train to attack DeSantis and Florida’s curriculum for “erasing history” in regards to slavery — something much in the news as of late, as you doubtlessly know.

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin falsely asserts that DeSantis is “erasing history” of blacks in America.

She lies that Florida school kids are “not going to learn about slavery” and the Civil War.”That’s going dangerously far,” she proclaims.

Again, she is LYING. pic.twitter.com/Ay1rbZYoVR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 9, 2023

And then, of course, there was the pre-election coverage of his successful response to Hurricane Ian just a month and change before the midterms, which they compared to socialism — because, even if the shoe doesn’t fit, you can still try and force it on the guy’s feet:







“Isn’t it socialism when the government helps you?” co-host Joy Behar said during the chirp-fest last September.

“That’s what they say. Like Social Security and Medicare and Medicaid and things like that,” co-host Sunny Hostin added.

Groan. But at least Behar and Hostin weren’t comparing DeSantis’ attack on wokeness to watching the same clip from a pornographic film over and over and over and over and over and over again.

Like Ana Navarro has never, ever done on her lonesome. Really!

