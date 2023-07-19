'Badge of Honor': Joy Behar Now Complaining About Different Fox News Host Since Tucker's Gone

Same time slot. Same network. Same shrill left-wing grousing and name-calling from Joy Behar.

On Monday, Jesse Watters officially took the reins of the 8 p.m. slot at Fox News, replacing Tucker Carlson. The circumstances of Watters’ new job are controversial, of course — but then, so was how Tucker got the gig too, as Watters seemed to allude to at the beginning of that first 8 p.m. show, saying he was “following in the footsteps of two true professionals in this time slot.” (Bill O’Reilly, who held it for years, left after sexual misconduct allegations were raised against him.)

No matter how you feel about Carlson’s dismissal from the network, Watters is inarguably the best man — both from a talent and from a political perspective — to replace Tucker at 8 p.m. Granted, he’s a man with a different style; for instance, it’s hard to imagine Carlson airing a phone call from his Democrat mother at the end of his first show, like Watters did:

Jesse Watters’ mom (who is a Democrat) calls in to weigh in on his first night in his 8 pm show: “Do not fall into any conspiracy rabbitholes. We do not want to lose you. … There really has been enough Biden-bashing and [Hunter’s] laptop is old.” pic.twitter.com/Nn8udb83sr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 18, 2023

“I want to say congratulations honeybun, we are so proud of you and your accomplishments. And you’ve worked so hard, now let’s aim to have you keep your job,” she said.

Well, that might make Watters seem likable. Joy Behar of “The View” essentially said, better nip that in the bud when she went on an extended rant about why Watters is a “terrible person.”

“He espouses the same replacement theory that Tucker espoused. He demonizes trans youth. He’s told black people to worry more about absent fathers and less about white supremacists and mass shooters. He’s really a terrible person,” Behar said.

Before she could be interrupted — a frequent occurrence on “The View”, which is basically five basically interchangeable liberal-ish women talking over to each other for an hour with occasional breaks for comprehensibility — she admonished Watters to “listen to your mother!”







Because if there’s anything that’s enabled people to keep their job at Fox News, it’s listening to their Democrat mother and/or Joy Behar.

On Twitter, one user pointed out that Behar’s “terrible person” label was a “badge of honor” for Watters:

Meanwhile, others noted that it was “projection” — i.e., transferring onto another a quality you yourself embody.

Example of a terrible person : Those who call people that disagree with them a terrible person. — Maue 🤘🏻 (@mikemaue1) July 18, 2023

Projection is strong with Joy. — Mr. Jeremy Turner (@MrJeremyTurner) July 18, 2023

If Behar is an expert on one thing, it’s being a terrible person. — Twigs (@TwigsJohnston) July 18, 2023

Others just thought it was hilarious that, now that Tucker Carlson is gone, of course Behar has a new target and of course it’s the guy who replaced Carlson in his time slot:

Haha of course she’s saying it now that @TuckerCarlson is gone from Fox. I don’t watch his show but this is hilarious. — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) July 18, 2023

This is, naturally, the same string of evidence-free drivel about a Fox News host that we can always expect when we turn on “The View.” (Geraldo Rivera as the exception, of course.)

Like most Democrats who tar their opponents as believers in the “great replacement theory,” Behar doesn’t know what that is, much less whether Carlson or Watters espouses it. (Spoiler alert: no.) As for “demonizing trans youth,” this is simply to say that he doesn’t believe in the left-wing fairy-tale that a prepubescent individual can decide they’re a gender other than what they are. I don’t particularly remember when Watters said the black community should worry more about broken homes than white supremacists or mass shooters — but this doesn’t constitute poor advice, either.

All of this adds up to a non-terrible person who took a phone call from his mother — who he should probably humor, if not listen to, when it comes to political guidance. As for Joy Behar, she can be safely ignored; rest assured any obloquy originating from that corner of the media world can indeed be termed a “badge of honor.”

