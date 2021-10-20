Rules made by the elites do not apply to the elites. Vice President Kamala Harris put this new cultural principle on display this week as she got out of an SUV and boarded a private jet to go discuss how to save the planet.

This is the same woman who proposed phasing out gas-powered cars by 2035. Fighting climate change could “define” her entire vice presidency, as Mother Jones put it. “For me, this issue of the climate crisis relates to every aspect of what we do,” Harris told the outlet in a 2019 interview.

During her time as California’s attorney general, Harris even launched an investigation into whether ExxonMobil had misled consumers about the effect of fossil fuels on the climate.

And yet on Monday, she pulled up to Air Force Two in a gas-guzzling SUV and flew to Nevada in a time when a video call would have served her purposes just as well.

Today I’m heading to Lake Mead in Nevada to discuss the climate crisis–and why we must make historic investments to not only create jobs, but preserve our planet for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/VDk1BoYcBN — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 18, 2021

KTNV-TV reported that the vice president traveled to Nevada to push President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan, which includes environmental initiatives. As Nevada struggles with drought, Harris made sure to assert that climate change is to blame for the extreme weather.



Despite her hand-wringing, Harris was completely fine with jet-setting across the country to talk about “this climate crisis fueled … by human behaviors.” The hypocrisy is amazing.

Hypocrisy is the new norm, though, among the social elite (which now includes politicians).

Is the left hypocritical? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Take Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for example. At the Met Gala last month, she wore a dress with “Tax the Rich” scrawled across the back. A ticket to the event cost $35,000.

If AOC were serious about taxing the rich, she should have been taking money from every multimillionaire celebrity strutting around the gala. But if you are rich enough to be making the rules, you can openly contradict and flout them.

The coronavirus pandemic has been especially revealing in this regard. Take Tom Hanks, for yet another example.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks said in a news conference last year. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things, I just think shame on you.”

Those comments might lead you to assume Hanks was making sure to stay away from parties and taking precautions against COVID-19. Think again. In August, the actor attended former President Barack Obama’s maskless birthday party.

To add to the two-faced elitism of Obama’s bash, while celebrities, socialites and politicians partied like it was 2019, the New York Post reported that servers were forced to mask up.

The divide between the little people and the elites is getting deeper and broader.

The elites simply want to pay lip service to the woke ethic they want others to live by. But if that ethic personally inconveniences them, then forget it.

So when Harris made such an obvious and public contradiction, it should have come as no surprise. She is one of the big people. She doesn’t have to play by the rules she makes for the common folk.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.