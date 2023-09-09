'The View' Co-Hosts Call for Illegal Immigrants to Be 'Resettled', Blame Federal Gov't for Problem

New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a Democrat, mind you — had the audacity this past week to admit the blindingly obvious: the country as a whole and his city in particular has an illegal immigration crisis.

According to The New York Times, Adams made headlines when, at a town hall meeting Wednesday, he said the deluge of over 110,000 illegal immigrants who have poured into New York City as they seek asylum was an issue that could “destroy” the city.

“Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” Adams said. “This issue will destroy New York City.”

Well, don’t tell that to the ladies of “The View.” To them, Adams is being dramatic and all this crisis needs is a bit of central planning to resettle the migrants elsewhere. Because central planning had nothing to do with this problem in the first place. Nosiree.

In a repartee that isn’t readily believed even when seen, co-host Joy Behar kicked things off by saying Adams’ rhetoric “seems a bit dramatic.”

“He’s got a flair for drama,” co-host Ana Navarro concurred.

“But he’s been critical of the Biden administration for months. He doesn’t get support from the government, he’s saying,” Behar continued. “And Republicans love this, you know, because this is right up their alley for somebody like a New York sanctuary city to be complaining about a migrant problem – migrant problems.”

Behar apparently didn’t check what party Adams belongs to — the fact that he was more conservative than the other Democrats running in the 2021 NYC mayoral race was only because it wasn’t difficult whatsoever to get to the right of anyone in a field full of de Blasio acolytes and those who didn’t think the former mayor had gone far enough in his progressiveness — since this wasn’t the only time that she seemed to think he was in league with the GOP.

She then went on to ask “who should take the blame for all of this now, because there are about 100,000 migrants in New York City right now, and people keep coming?

Is the left coming around to the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“You have to understand these are desperate people. These are not people who are coming here because they, you know, feel like it. They’re not tourists,” Behar said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, floated another tired liberal canard: that the big green statue in New York Harbor means we have absolutely no immigration laws, none whatsoever.

“The majority are coming from Venezuela, they’re also coming from Africa, they’re coming from war-torn countries and politically torn countries, and looking for refuge,” she said. “And I thought this country with its big Statue of Liberty – give me your weak and all this – is supposed to be the country that accepts people. And I’m disappointed in Mayor Adams.”

She also went on to point out that even though Adams asked for significant aid from Albany, considering new projections which state the illegal immigration crisis could see the budget gap grow to $12 billion, state Democrats had given him a few bread crumbs, so he should quit with the whining.

“I understand there’s a problem. He also — lawmakers in New York also set aside more than $1.5 billion to aid the city this last legislative session,” she said. “He says he needs [$12 billion]. But $1.5 billion is nothing to sniff at. $140 million in federal funding from shelters has already been received.”

Racist Sunny Hostin decries Adams and his concerns about the illegals swarming New York City (where she does not live). “I thought this country with its big Statue of Liberty…is supposed to be the country that accepts people…”

She also dismisses his request for more money. pic.twitter.com/DxjCWupVpu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2023

Try this with a down payment on a home: “I know you’re asking for $120,000, but $15,000 is nothing to sniff at. And I’m getting $1,400 in tax rebates from the federal government.”

Behar then, yet again, went on to confuse exactly what political parties were in play here, asking faux Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin: “My understanding of the Republican Party and the conservative movement is all about states’ rights and states. So, all of a sudden they want help from the federal government. How come?”

The Republicans, just so we’re clear, control no significant organ of governmental leverage in New York City or New York state. Griffin didn’t bother setting Behar straight on this, saying that “I think that New York is finally getting a small taste of what border states have dealt with for decades.

“And this is a Biden problem right now because he’s the president,” she said. “This was an issue under Trump. This has been an issue for 25-plus years … I believe immigration makes this country stronger but we need legal immigration. We need a system that actually works.”

“We used to have it,” Behar said.

Yes, when border laws were enforced and immigration was legal, as Griffin just said.

Joy goes on to argue that we should not talk about drug trafficking when we discuss securing the border:

ALYSSA: Fentanyl comes across the border. That’s killing tens of millions of Americans.

BEHAR: That’s different, though. I don’t think you should put those together. pic.twitter.com/w1RGKAjVyU — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2023

The flibbertigibbet phalanx then went on to discuss whether fentanyl trafficking was also part of the issue when it came to the border crisis (spoiler alert: not to anyone but Griffin) and then what to do with the illegal immigrants who are choking social services in border states and major cities.

Conclusion: Someone should do something to resettle them somewhere. Why hasn’t anyone thought of this?

“We’ve dealt with this before. I lived in Miami. I was a migrant, an immigrant in Miami in the ’80s. You’ll remember when we had the Mariel Boatlift,” Navarro said, where “125,000 Cubans came in a matter of six months. It puts tremendous stress on a city, on a community, on the social services. They need to be resettled elsewhere.”

“They need to be spread out. This is a massive country,” co-host Sara Haines said.

“And it’s only going to get worse with global warming and climate change because people can’t live in certain parts of this world,” Behar added.

“They need to be resettled elsewhere”

The View calls for the illegals in New York City to be dumped in other communities across the U.S. because “this is a massive country.” pic.twitter.com/3bhCpLXXvi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2023

The full exchange, for those of you who can stand watching it in longer portions without risking an aneurysm from the inanity, is here:

NYC MAYOR SAYS MIGRANT CRISIS WILL ‘DESTROY’ CITY: With New York City’s influx of migrants since 2022, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on Mayor Eric Adams speaking up about the challenges he’s facing and his public calls for support from the Biden admin. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/tKgoJ52p0P — The View (@TheView) September 8, 2023

Now. here’s where we get to the part where logic comes in: How, pray tell, are these immigrants going to be resettled in other areas of the country? Will it be by Adam Smith’s invisible hand of illegal immigrant redistribution? No, of course not. Nor is there any non-governmental organization with the kind of resources to make this happen.

What will happen instead is that the federal government will be tasked with the solution. But the federal government has had the solution in its hands for decades: border security plus a path to legal immigration. Democrats have welcomed illegal migration because they believe it helps them at the polls — both in terms of Latino activist groups and future demographic shift. Republicans have tried, somewhat halfheartedly, to stem the tide with little effect. The party’s pro-big-business establishment wing only makes a show of an effort because they like the lower labor costs illegal immigration provides.

But this is the federal apparatus “The View” believes can redistribute massive amounts of illegal immigrants to our massive country — where, of course, there will be economic opportunity for them in the middle of the empty Moab Desert, right? No, of course not. They’ll end up in big cities like New York and towns along the border. And just like now, those cities and towns will end up footing most of the bill, because the federal government’s helping hand only goes so far.

So, to sum up “The View” and their position: Mayor Adams is being dramatic, but at least they acknowledge there’s a problem (unexpectedly). Fear not, though, for theiy they have a solution … which Mayor Adams and scores of other mayors will be equally (and rightfully) dramatic about when the costs and externalities of the mass resettlement of illegal migrants hits home.

You’re welcome, America. If you have any further problems that need addressing, please be sure to send them to “The View,” the daily talk-show think-tank the country didn’t even know it needed.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.