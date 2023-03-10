Do you feel a sneeze coming on?

Workers in one North Carolina town unleashed a massive wave of pollen when felling a tree last week.

Video of the incident shows a pollen cloud that is the stuff of nightmares for those with sensitive sinuses.

The lumberjacks who brought down the pine tree knew how to avoid its impact, but the cloud that it released was much harder to escape.

Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski of WPDE-TV shared video of the phenomenon.

Tree guys in Ocean Isle Beach took down a pine tree today. Check out the insane POLLEN CLOUD when it hits the ground. Video via Aaron Farmer. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/MZMHqopyAU — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) March 3, 2023

No wonder the workers kept their distance.

“All that pollen,” an observer in the video says of the green mist.

Some viewers pointed to the thick pollen cloud as a likely culprit behind their sinus problems.

And THAT, boys and girls, is why I have a sinus infection… — Jim St.Clair (@jstclair1) March 3, 2023

Others suggested potential remedies.

Use eucalyptus oil. It will dry those sinuses right up. I never get sinus infections anymore. — Trish Sumner (@TrishSumner1) March 3, 2023

Pollen is an airborne substance released by plants that causes respiratory issues for tens of millions of Americans, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Different pollens can pose different threats to different individuals.

Those who suffer from pollen allergies aren’t without recourse to manage their symptoms, however.

The Mayo Clinic recommends staying indoors, avoiding yard work, changing clothes after exposure, and shielding laundry from pollen.

Those plagued with irritating allergies can also check their local media for anticipated daily pollen counts to avoid exposure when their symptoms are most likely to be triggered.

Over-the-counter medications such as oral antihistamines, nasal sprays and oral decongestants can also help those with pollen allergies.

Pollen serves the purpose of fertilizing new trees and plants.

The dust-like substance carries the genetic information of one tree to another, playing a vital role in the life cycle of plants.

