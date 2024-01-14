Russian tennis player Pavel Kotov was the talk of the tennis world Sunday, but not for his five-set victory over Arthur Rinderknech.

During one part of his first-round Australian Open match, as Kotov appeared upset with how the contest was going, he erupted on the court, according to the New York Post.

The Russian whacked a tennis ball against the wall behind him.







The tantrum stunned a ball girl who is shown on video at first appearing to be frozen by what was happening before she turned her face away in fear.

The ball struck the wall several feet away from the ball girl.

Kotov did not appear to notice the ball girl cowering in fear.

Video of the incident was soon everywhere, including the Wide World of Sports in Australia Instagram page. Fans on the page reacted to the tantrum.

Tennis star’s act of disgrace leaves ball girl cowering in terror with fans ‘disgusted’ he avoided Australian Open DQhttps://t.co/k6s6VWvneghttps://t.co/k6s6VWvneg — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) January 14, 2024

Should Kotov be disqualified for this outburst? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (9 Votes) No: 10% (1 Votes)

“So where is the disciplinary action by match referee and tournament referee. He should have lost points and been fined plus had to publicly apologise. The standard you walk by is the one you accept. AO take action now!!!!!” one poster using the name susanweston5 wrote.

“As a parent of a ballkid I find it absolutely disgusting that he was not disqualified from the AO,’ one fan wrote on Instagram. ‘The ballkids are all volunteers and do not deserve to feel scared or threatened whilst they are on duty,” poster bellview_2021 wrote.

marc_zimbabwe wrote. Tennis is a growing sport of spoilt brats that don’t know how to behave. Should be a crackdown of petulance and general lack of self control. Any sport where you act out like that, rugby, football, (team sports ) you are instantly penalised,” a poster using the name

“Next time the poor ball girl has to give him back a ball … she should politely walk up and smash him in the face with her fist … sorry the ball,” poster adamson.g wrote.

Kick him out the competition!! Tennis star’s act of disgrace leaves ball girl cowering in terror with fans ‘disgusted’ he avoided Australian Open DQhttps://t.co/M7pepXrv8N — Jamer of the Dave variety… (@DaveJames1664) January 14, 2024

The Daily Mail called the incident an “ugly act” while The Sun called it an “act of disgrace.”

The Post report said that if the girl was struck, Kotov could have been disqualified.

The victory advanced Kotov to the second round in the tournament.

“Hopefully, he’ll do a better job of managing his emotions moving forward in the tournament,” Andrew Holleran wrote on TheSpun.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.