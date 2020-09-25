Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Watch: Young Man Breaks Down in Tears When He's Gifted Car

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 25, 2020 at 12:34pm
P Share Print

The TLC Community Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, has done so much for its community. A non-profit food delivery service focusing on families in the rural community, it is dedicated to feeding the hungry as well as giving out baby-related items to those who really need them.

Its volunteers are the heart and soul of the operation, and in February they proved that they not only look out for their recipients but for their own, too.

On Feb. 11, the TLC Community Center posted a video of one of its most dedicated volunteers, Jared, who was 20 years old at the time, according to USA Today.

The woman filming the video, Angie Odom, is the director of the non-profit, and the one who got to unveil a big surprise for the young man.

TRENDING: Jill Biden's First Husband: I Was Betrayed by the Bidens and I'm Backing Trump

Jared, a high school graduate, had regularly taken meals to families for years — but he only had his trusty bicycle. He rode it to work and to volunteer, rain or shine, balancing whatever he was carrying as he rode.

While his dedication was admirable, obviously his form of transportation wasn’t ideal. The small town doesn’t have public transportation, and what’s more, the closest college was a 45-minute drive away, so Jared couldn’t attend after high school and was effectively stuck in town until something changed.

One of the members of a local church had just the change Jared so desperately needed. The man’s mother, in her 90s, passed away. One of the things she left behind was a car, and the man wanted to donate it.

“The car was once owned by a woman in her 90s that passed away and her son donated for us to place it with someone in need yet deserving,” Odom said, according to WJHL-TV.

Odom could think of no one more promising and deserving than Jared, so she invited him and his mother to lunch and then gave them the news.

The video, showing the young man crying and repeatedly saying “thank you,” was posted on the center’s Facebook page.

“A young man has volunteered for years helping others riding his bike regardless of the weather,” the caption read. “He couldn’t continue school because after graduation the school bus doesn’t take you to college.”

“He has held down a job riding his bike and in this weather that says a lot. He never complains and always smiles willing to help. God provides just what we knew he needed. God honors and blesses hard work!”

RELATED: 89-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Man Left Sobbing After Being Surprised with Check for $12,000

The car was gifted on a Tuesday, and by Friday another gift was made to the young man.

“Update one of the TLC Supporters [came] in and paid Jared’s insurance up for one year!!” an update on the caption read. “God has supplied his needs!!”

Others commenting on the post asked if they could donate gas gift cards as well.

As some commenters have pointed out, this car wasn’t just a way to stay out of the elements in inclement weather, it was a key to a bright new future, an opportunity at a new life.

“I believe in you, Jared,” Odom can be heard saying in the video. “And I know that God’s made a way to help you right now.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Watch: Young Man Breaks Down in Tears When He's Gifted Car
89-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Man Left Sobbing After Being Surprised with Check for $12,000
Non-Verbal Boy with Autism Says Name for Very First Time During Heartwarming TikTok Video
'AGT' Historic Win: Poet Brandon Leake Wins Season 15
'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro Hospitalized After Suffering Gruesome Injury to Hand
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×