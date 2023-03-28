Parler Share
Commentary

'The Way We Do That in the South:' Tennessee Law Enforcement Official Defends Prayer After School Shooting

 By Samantha Chang  March 28, 2023 at 7:41am
The head of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he’s praying for the families of the six victims killed at a Christian school in Nashville, and he pre-emptively defended his call to prayer, saying “that’s the way we do that in the South.”

David Rausch, the director of the TBI, made the remarks at a news conference Monday while discussing the mass shooting committed by a transgender person at the Covenant School in Nashville.

“I want to echo what [Nashville Police Chief John Drake] has said in reference to the great support and the great teamwork that has been taking place here, as well as sending our heartfelt prayers to the families, to this community, of these victims,” Rausch said.

“Now I know there’ll be people who want to criticize us for prayers,” he said. “But that’s the way we do that in the South, right? We believe in prayer, and we believe in the power of prayer. And so, our prayers go out to these families.”



Breaking Update: 7 Dead in Christian School Attack, Shooter Was a Young Female

Authorities have identified 28-year-old Audrey Hale as the person who shot and killed three 9-year-old children and three adults during the massacre at Covenant School on Monday morning.

Hale, who attended the school as a girl and later identified as male, was shot and killed by police during the deadly rampage.

Rausch was right when he said “there’ll be people who want to criticize us for prayers.”

Do you believe in the power of prayer?

Angry left-wingers tweeted ugly retorts at Republicans such as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for saying they were praying for the Nashville victims and their families.

WARNING: The following tweets contain language and sentiments viewers may find offensive.

Cruz flipped the script on those who immediately politicized the shooting to push for unconstitutional infringements on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

“For everyone who says ‘thoughts & prayers aren’t enough,’ I AGREE,” the senator tweeted. “Ask why EVERY SINGLE SENATE DEM voted against my bill doubling police officers in school.

“One armed officer could have stopped this lunatic, BEFORE a child was killed.”

Whenever Christians offer prayers following a tragedy, unhinged leftists viciously attack them in knee-jerk fashion.

No one is saying that prayers solve everything or that praying is the only thing people should do when catastrophe strikes.

But to disdainfully dismiss a Christian’s heartfelt messages of faith following a horrific tragedy is obnoxious and hateful.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
