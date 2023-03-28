The head of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he’s praying for the families of the six victims killed at a Christian school in Nashville, and he pre-emptively defended his call to prayer, saying “that’s the way we do that in the South.”

David Rausch, the director of the TBI, made the remarks at a news conference Monday while discussing the mass shooting committed by a transgender person at the Covenant School in Nashville.

“I want to echo what [Nashville Police Chief John Drake] has said in reference to the great support and the great teamwork that has been taking place here, as well as sending our heartfelt prayers to the families, to this community, of these victims,” Rausch said.

“Now I know there’ll be people who want to criticize us for prayers,” he said. “But that’s the way we do that in the South, right? We believe in prayer, and we believe in the power of prayer. And so, our prayers go out to these families.”







Authorities have identified 28-year-old Audrey Hale as the person who shot and killed three 9-year-old children and three adults during the massacre at Covenant School on Monday morning.

Hale, who attended the school as a girl and later identified as male, was shot and killed by police during the deadly rampage.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Rausch was right when he said “there’ll be people who want to criticize us for prayers.”

Angry left-wingers tweeted ugly retorts at Republicans such as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado for saying they were praying for the Nashville victims and their families.

WARNING: The following tweets contain language and sentiments viewers may find offensive.

Hey, governor this is what you can do with your thoughts and prayers. 🖕🏻 — TRWilliams (@tr_williams) March 27, 2023

Take your prayers and go fuck yourself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 27, 2023

Your prayers don’t mean jack shit get the fuck out of politics so kids can live https://t.co/S91z6Uwbsb — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) March 27, 2023

We don’t need thoughts and prayers. — Julia Sun ☀️ (@juliasun_onair) March 27, 2023

They don’t need you F**King prayers. They need Gun Control…YOUR A DISGRACEFUL POS https://t.co/MlsDVVCOZk — KyGirl 1957* (@bucklerkaren25) March 27, 2023

Cruz flipped the script on those who immediately politicized the shooting to push for unconstitutional infringements on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

“For everyone who says ‘thoughts & prayers aren’t enough,’ I AGREE,” the senator tweeted. “Ask why EVERY SINGLE SENATE DEM voted against my bill doubling police officers in school.

“One armed officer could have stopped this lunatic, BEFORE a child was killed.”

The Covenant School shooting was horrific. For everyone who says “thoughts & prayers aren’t enough,” I AGREE. Ask why EVERY SINGLE SENATE DEM voted against my bill doubling police officers in school. One armed officer could have stopped this lunatic, BEFORE a child was killed. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2023

Whenever Christians offer prayers following a tragedy, unhinged leftists viciously attack them in knee-jerk fashion.

No one is saying that prayers solve everything or that praying is the only thing people should do when catastrophe strikes.

But to disdainfully dismiss a Christian’s heartfelt messages of faith following a horrific tragedy is obnoxious and hateful.

