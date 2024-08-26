Wealthy Texas Attorney Killed by His Own Wife, Who Then Pulled Trigger on Herself in Horrifying Bloodbath: Report

Police are calling the deaths of a prominent Texas attorney and his wife a murder-suicide.

On Wednesday, the bodies of 61-year-old Jerry Hernandez and 52-year-old Sonia Hernandez were found at their home according to WOAI-TV.

Jerry Hernandez, whose death was ruled a homicide, was shot multiple times, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Sonia Hernandez died of a single gunshot wound in what was ruled a suicide.

A report from WOAI-TV said that officers were called by a caretaker for the homeowner’s daughter after hearing “several pops” that could have been shots.

When the caretaker could not contact anyone in the house, she called the police.

The report said Jerry Hernandez was shot three times.

Police said they had been called to the couple’s $1.6 million home just before 8 a.m., according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Jerry Hernandez had been a lawyer for more than 30 years.

Sonia Hernandez was the owner of a beauty boutique. The couple have a daughter, Bianca Rose, 25.

The Davis Law Firm said Jerry Hernandez worked for the firm, according to KSAT-TV.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our colleague, Jerry Hernandez, and our deepest sympathies are with the Hernandez family during this incredibly difficult time,” its statement said.

“We are still awaiting details, as this unexpected loss came as a shock. As we take time to process this news, our priority will be to offer support as we cope with this tragic loss together.”

Personal injury lawyer Rudy Vasquez, who said he knew Jerry Hernandez, said news of the murder-suicide “was like a gut punch,” according to KENS-TV.

“Jerry’s loss was like a profound loss on the lawyers that do the type of work that we do in San Antonio. It was very sudden, and we lost a real warrior,” Vasquez said.

“He inspired a bunch of young lawyers. People would go to court to watch him,” he said.

