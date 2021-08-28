Hurricane Ida in the Gulf of Mexico is projected to be a category 4 major storm when it makes landfall on Sunday near New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina devastated the region.

Ida briefly made landfall Friday over the western portion of Cuba before emerging back into the open ocean with nothing to stop it from intensifying.

Water surface temperatures in Ida’s projected path are sultry.

The water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is between 85-90° along the projected path of Hurricane Ida. This heat will fuel rapid strengthening into a major hurricane this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QYiw2Ny3W0 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) August 27, 2021

Warm waters are fuel for tropical cyclones which are not challenged by heavy wind shear. The waters between the center of Ida and the Louisiana coast are up to 88 degrees, and the storm is moving fast and unopposed, meaning there is little time to prepare as it straightens.

Waking up to dual hot towers on #ida rotating around each other. Deep convection around the center on opposing sides is usually a classic signal for rapid intensification. Ida will likely be a very dangerous Cat4 at landfall. Finish all preparations today. pic.twitter.com/mLEzudTLKW — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 28, 2021

Tropical-storm conditions are likely to arrive within the hurricane warning area along the coast of Louisiana Sunday morning. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion today #Ida pic.twitter.com/u6QZ1cuVYR — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2021

WDSU-TV reported mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been announced across southeast Louisiana.

Terrebonne Parish, which now is the expected landing spot for Ida, is asking people to leave to avoid dangerous winds and a protected deadly storm surge. Most deaths that occur during hurricanes are from water, and not wind.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove asked people to abide by the mandatory evacuation order.

“Terrebonne Parish is as prepared for the impacts of this storm as we can be,” Dove stated. “Nevertheless, given the projected strength and storm surge of Hurricane Ida, we must ask residents to evacuate for their safety.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation during the storm and provide critical information concerning developments that impact the parish and public safety during the storm,” Dove added.

If Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as predicted, with the punch that is expected, people in its path could be in for a long week, even if they avoid the storm surge. Power outages could leave entire areas without electricity in the middle of summer. States in the region are already under heat advisories.

Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday asked people in Ida’s path to prepare ahead of time.

“Now is the time to finish your preparations, and I want to encourage everyone that by nightfall [Saturday], you need to be where you intend to be to ride out the storm,” Edwards said, The Advocate reported.

Ida’s area of destruction is vast, as WVUE-TV meteorologist David Bernard pointed out on Twitter.

A lot of evacuation questions about where to go. Here is the general area to avoid Ida’s impacts over the next few days. Go to the areas in green or surrounding communities if you are told to evacuate and able to travel. #Ida @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/RAz29H04kb — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) August 27, 2021

People leaving New Orleans who experienced Hurricane Katrina in 2005 are being met by a familiar foe: traffic.

People leaving New Orleans metro ahead of Ida. Traffic is tough. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/0g7woGF3DV — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 28, 2021

Democratic New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has asked everyone in the city who lives outside of the levee system to leave.

“The city cannot order a mandatory evacuation because we don’t have the time,” Cantrell said, The Associated Press reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.