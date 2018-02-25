The Western Journal

While Dems Try to Disarm Everyone, Mom and Daughter Use Gun to Save Own Lives

By Anders Hagstrom
February 25, 2018 at 6:43am

A robber chose to mess with the wrong liquor store.

Graphic surveillance footage from Forest Acres Liquor Store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shows an armed robber breaking in and threatening the store clerks — a woman and her daughter — with a shotgun.

He began taking cash from the register and briefly moved off-screen.

GRAPHIC VIOLENCE WARNING: The following clip contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing.

Both women then went for guns of their own. When the robber came back, they opened fire.

The robber struggled for the mother’s gun while the daughter put a few well-placed shots into the man.

The women left the store as the robber fell to the ground behind the register.

The robber was later identified as Tyrone Lee, who was suspected of 10 other robberies in the area.

He was gone from the scene when police arrived, but showed up at the hospital soon after.

The two women declined comment to the media, however, the owner’s son, Justin Christian, gave comment to KTUL.

A woman claiming to be the daughter made comments on Facebook.

“Y’all have no idea what I or my mother endured,” wrote Ashley Lee.

RELATED: Trump to California: I’ll Pull ICE Officers Out if You Keep Harboring Illegals

“Until you’ve been through something like that … please. I love my mother and wanted to do nothing more than to protect. It was hard.”

“We’re not going to be victims,” said Justin Christian,  according to KTUL.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Tags: crime, guns, Robbery, Second Amendment

By: Anders Hagstrom on February 25, 2018 at 6:43am

