While Hollywood Gushes Over Oprah, Juanita Broaddrick Delivers a Devastating Reminder

Since Oprah Winfrey’s impassioned acceptance speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, news outlets and social media users have engaged in widespread speculation about her possible political ambitions.

Though her words made an impact on the audience and beyond, some critics are now pushing back on her rhetorical dedication to empowering women who stand up against sexual misconduct.

Winfrey was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille award and delivered a powerful address related to the ongoing purge of powerful men accused of wrongdoing.

A number of individuals close to Winfrey have since revealed that the media mogul is seriously considering a 2020 White House bid, according to CNN. Any plans she might be entertaining hit an early snag, however, when a woman who has long accused former President Bill Clinton of rape spoke out against Winfrey’s perceived indifference to the claim.

In response to a tweet celebrating Winfrey’s speech, Juanita Broaddrick accused her of ignoring accusations against her “friend.”

TRENDING: NBC Forced to Eat Crow After Calling Oprah ‘Our Future President’ Following Golden Globes Speech

Hey @Oprah #Goldenglobes. Funny I've never heard you mention my name. CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?Guess not. My rapist was/is your friend, Bill Clinton https://t.co/zBSPnrqRzk — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2018

“Funny I’ve never heard you mention my name,” she wrote. “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?Guess not.”

BizPac Review reported that Broaddrick’s tweet led others to voice their support for her message, including one Twitter user who shared an image of Winfrey and Clinton together on the stage of the long-running talk show “Oprah.”

That image prompted Broaddrick to post another reply directed at Winfrey.

Remember this @Oprah You've had so many opportunities to bring up my allegations, which have never been discredited. Why?? https://t.co/C7Iaqn0kOp — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2018

“You’ve had so many opportunities to bring up my allegations, which have never been discredited,” she wrote. “Why??”

Though allegations by Broaddrick and others were given relatively little media attention during the Clinton administration, last year’s widespread societal shift toward giving accusers a voice has led to a reconsideration of these previous claims.

RELATED: After Golden Globes Speech, Ben Shapiro Issues a Dark Warning About Oprah

During a panel discussion Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough alleged that he knew of multiple Democrats who believed claims against Clinton were true but nevertheless supported his candidacy and administration.

Scarborough made the comments as part of his discussion of Republicans working with President Donald Trump despite prior statements portraying him as unfit for the office.

“And I’ll make Democrats uncomfortable and make them hate me too, because I want to be an equal-opportunity offender,” he said. “How did Democrats split the difference on Bill Clinton when they knew, or many believed and would tell me off the air, that he raped Juanita Broaddrick?”

Since her Golden Globes speech, Winfrey has faced additional allegations of previous insensitivity toward accusers, including a rape victim who claimed Winfrey tried to place blame on her for choosing to jog alone in Central Park, where she was attacked.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.