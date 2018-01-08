Oprah’s Partner Responds to Presidential Speculations After Golden Globes Speech Sets Internet Ablaze

Famed television host Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award on during the Golden Globes Sunday and captivated the audience with her heartfelt victory speech.

As reported by the U.K. Daily Mail, Winfrey’s speech, which was mainly used to address the flurry of sexual misconduct scandals that have recently rocked the entertainment industry, impressed fans so much that some even dubbed her the future president.

The speculation of the former talk-show host’s potential run for the presidency prompted a response from her longtime partner Stedman Graham.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham told the Los Angeles Times.

Graham, who has been partners with Winfrey for over 30 years, added that Winfrey “would absolutely do it.”

The significance of the statement lies in the fact that Stedman is the first person close to Winfrey to have revealed her reported interest in running for the position. If Winfrey were to run, it appears she would have the backing of a major television network.

After her speech, NBC tweeted in support of a potential Winfrey presidential run.

“Nothing but respect for OUR future president. #GoldenGlobes,” the network tweeted Sunday.

On Monday, NBC revealed that the tweet, which has since been deleted, was done in response to a joke made by Golden Globes host Seth Meyers during the show.

Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet. — NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president,” Meyers said.

“Some have said that night convinced him to run,” he continued. “So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

Twitter users took to the platform to push for a Winfrey presidential campaign.

Did I just watch @Oprah first campaign speech?! #GoldenGlobes — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 8, 2018

I was never one to jump on the #Oprah for President bandwagon cause I love her too much to put that burden on her. But now I am convinced that she can right these wrongs and turn this beautiful American ship around. Frankly, I'm convinced she can walk on water. #GoldenGlobes — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) January 8, 2018 I'm not saying I would want Oprah to be president. But if I have to choose between her or Trump. YOU GET AN OPRAH & YOU GET AN OPRAH & YOU GET AN OPRAH! — TN Cherry (@OhHell_Cherry) January 8, 2018 However, many were not convinced that Winfrey’s captivating awards show speech would translate into a successful tenure as president. I'm sure Oprah is brilliant and a really nice woman, but yall wanna elect someone to run the free world based on a very nice speech she gave at an awards show. You're part of the problem. — Shyne Coldchain Jr. (@Smooth_Orator) January 8, 2018 I'm not voting for Oprah. — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) January 8, 2018 I love Oprah. I admire her for about a thousand reasons. Her speech was incredible. She’s an incredible person. That being said, I do not want her to be president. A savvy well-seasoned and highly qualified person with experience should be in the White House. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 8, 2018 Take a second to realize that @Oprah gave a speech last night–not on the economy, not on foreign trade, not on her stance on illegal immigrant– but on being a black woman, and the entire left media is now pushing for her to run for president.

Emotional children. All of them. — Candace Owens (@RedPillBlack) January 8, 2018 As reported by The Western Journal, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was among those unimpressed with Winfrey’s speech, criticizing her use of the phrase “your truth” during the speech. There is no such thing as “your truth.” There is the truth and your opinion. https://t.co/oLg7vL9lFM — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2018 Winfrey has yet to publically respond to the widespread speculation of a potential pursuit for the presidency.

