Share
News
The Holtzman Alumni Center on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, is seen in this stock image.
The Holtzman Alumni Center on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg, Virginia, is seen in this stock image. (BSPollard / Getty Images)

White College Professor Tells Students She Will 'Confront the Innate Racism' Within Herself

 By Kendall Tietz  September 16, 2021 at 9:56am
Share

A college professor said she harbored “innate racism” as a white woman, according to her syllabus obtained by Campus Reform.

Crystal Duncan Lane, who teaches at Virginia Tech, told students in a human development class that she was working “on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism” within herself, which is the “reality and history of white people,” Campus Reform reported.

In the syllabus, Lane reportedly said she was a Caucasian, cisgender female of Scottish, British and Norwegian heritage who is married to a cisgender male.

She said she did not ask for the “many privileges” in her life, but that she will continue to benefit from them whether she likes it or not.

Lane invited her white students to join her “on this journey” to “be better” and “transform,” according to Campus Reform.

Trending:
GOP Rep Introduces Bill That Would Make It a Lot Harder for House Leaders to Lie

“And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history,” she added.

Some students expressed discontent with Lane’s apology.

“It is a class about disabilities, not political opinion, affiliation, nor judgment in any sort,” student Natalie Rhodes told Campus Reform. If you are discussing disabilities, stick to your course.”

“It hurts that someone says I was born with ‘innate racism’ because of my skin color,” an anonymous student said.

“[It] makes me feel like I should hide and worry about everything I say.” 

Virginia Tech did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Kendall Tietz
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
White College Professor Tells Students She Will 'Confront the Innate Racism' Within Herself
One Day After Resounding Recall Win, Newsom Says Leaders 'Shouldn't Be Timid' on COVID Prevention Measures
Teacher Says 'Positive Behavior' Like 'Sitting Quietly,' 'Following Directions' Is White Supremacy
El Chapo's Safe House Will Be Up for Grabs in Mexico's Lottery
Democrats Block Bills Prohibiting Tax Increases Until Unemployment, Inflation Return to Pre-COVID Levels
See more...

Conversation