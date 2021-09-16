White College Professor Tells Students She Will 'Confront the Innate Racism' Within Herself

A college professor said she harbored “innate racism” as a white woman, according to her syllabus obtained by Campus Reform.

Crystal Duncan Lane, who teaches at Virginia Tech, told students in a human development class that she was working “on a daily basis to be antiracist and confront the innate racism” within herself, which is the “reality and history of white people,” Campus Reform reported.

In the syllabus, Lane reportedly said she was a Caucasian, cisgender female of Scottish, British and Norwegian heritage who is married to a cisgender male.

She said she did not ask for the “many privileges” in her life, but that she will continue to benefit from them whether she likes it or not.

Lane invited her white students to join her “on this journey” to “be better” and “transform,” according to Campus Reform.

“And to my students of color: I apologize for the inexcusable horrors within our shared history,” she added.

Some students expressed discontent with Lane’s apology.

“It is a class about disabilities, not political opinion, affiliation, nor judgment in any sort,” student Natalie Rhodes told Campus Reform. “If you are discussing disabilities, stick to your course.”

“It hurts that someone says I was born with ‘innate racism’ because of my skin color,” an anonymous student said.

“[It] makes me feel like I should hide and worry about everything I say.”

Virginia Tech did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

