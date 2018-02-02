The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

White House and GOP Quietly Discuss Raising Gas Tax to Fund Trump Infrastructure Plan

By Chris White
February 2, 2018 at 9:22am

Print

White House officials and top Republican lawmakers are discussing in private the possibility of raising the federal gas tax to help pay for President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan.

Pennsylvania Rep. Bill Shuster pushed his party and the White House during a meeting to take seriously the possibility of raising the nation’s gas tax, according to a report Thursday in Axios.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s chief economic adviser, meanwhile said all options are on the table for raising revenue.

The officials had a positive conversation about the subject, an anonymous source told an Axios reporter.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming disagreed with that option, though South Dakota Sen. John Thune — also a Republican — seemed interested in raising the gas tax.

TRENDING: Mark Meadows Just Went Off on Twitter: ‘Was the Obama DOJ Weaponized to Spy on the Trump Campaign?’

Trump, who promised to rebuild the country’s roads and bridges, revealed during his State of the Union address Tuesday that he wants a minimum of $1.5 trillion in new investment on infrastructure programs.

Would you support a gas tax, if it helped fund President Trump’s infrastructure proposal?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

He asked for Democrats and Republicans “to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve.”

It’s unclear if the money would come directly from appropriations, or somehow include money that could be generated through partnerships with local, state and private entities.

A draft of the White House’s plan on infrastructure leaked Jan. 22 suggests putting 50 percent of any funds into incentives for public-private partnerships on infrastructure projects.

RELATED: Five Key Takeaways from the Declassified FISA Memo

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which is frequently opposed to tax increases, floated earlier this month the possibility of convincing the Trump administration to impose higher gas taxes might benefit activists who want a carbon tax.

The chamber believes increasing the tax will help pay for a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

American drivers “would pay about $108 more per year” if the tax goes through, while also helping to offset the costs of building better roads.

The White House confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation that the discussions did take place.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Democrats, Donald Trump, Republicans, State of the Union, taxes

By: Chris White on February 2, 2018 at 9:22am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jonathan Pincus

Black Writer: Black Caucus’ Behavior During SOTU Shows They Are ‘Slaves’ to Democratic Party

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Joe Setyon

Donald_Trump_

While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

Randy DeSoto

Luis Gutiérrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

George Upper

memo header

Here’s the Full Text of the FISA Memo Written by Rep. Devin Nunes

Joe Setyon

Trump, ICU girl

Family Releases Update on Condition of Little Girl in ICU Trump Asked America to Pray For

Joe Setyon

donald trump, cop and baby

Policeman Who Adopts a Baby From Addict Compares Life to ‘Twilight Zone’ After Invitation Arrives

Recently Posted