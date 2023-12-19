The White House Posted a Phone Number for Biden, And It Wants You to Text Him

When you are controversial and open yourself up for target practice on free forums like X or Reddit, you should go into it wearing a bulletproof vest. Undoubtedly, your critics will dominate the responses.

In the case of the White House inviting Americans to text President Joe Biden with a number provided through X? His administration might just consider tossing him back into the basement. There isn’t a vest safe enough or strong enough to protect him.

His failing policies and “America last” agenda have produced a lot of anger. It’s bubbling over actually. Americans will take as many opportunities as possible to express it — and a number to text makes it all too easy.

The White House entry states, “Just a reminder to text President Biden…. (302) 404-0880.”

Just a reminder to text President Biden… (302) 404-0880. pic.twitter.com/oIkKbc8ZEm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 16, 2023

So I did, as my curiosity got the better of me. The reply was nauseatingly childlike. It was, certainly, unbefitting of the president of the United States. In other words, it was rather consistent with Biden’s disappointing performance, record, and stature.

“Hey there, it’s President Biden. Thanks for reaching out – I’m excited to be connected. I’m giving out this number because I wanted a direct channel to communicate with folks like you. I’ll text here from time to time, and you should feel free to text me too. I won’t be able to reply to everything, but I’ll try my hardest. Click this link so I can read your message and reply to you. https://m.community.com/o2im1qVJivz1yUZ”

The only thing impressive about that explanation was that whoever wrote it captured Biden’s propensity to talk down to Americans. Well, that, and the fact that no one in the Biden administration even questioned how this stunt could go wrong.

Will this post backfire on the White House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

I wonder how many Biden supporters actually believe that they now have direct access to the president? Conservatives and those no longer fans of the president already have his number well beyond the one the White House gave. Combined, many will use it to express their exasperation with current circumstances.

And there is plenty of reason for exasperation.

As a Bloomberg newsletter put it in October, “the US economy is breaking in plain sight. Only the savings cushion of the richest 20% are keeping it afloat. And if interest rates keep rising nearly every day, even that won’t be enough.”

What this means is that most U.S. households are running out of cash. This includes the cash they’ve socked away in their mattresses too, beyond simply their bank accounts.

Another sore spot is the southern border, which remains open and overflowing. According to the Washington Examiner, “More than 10 million people have been reported illegally entering the United States since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the greatest number in history and of any administration.”

These illegal immigrants have been transported to cities across the U.S., transforming parts of them into the Third World countries the illegal immigrants left. Homelessness, human trafficking, drug trafficking, violent crime and everything in between has made it unsafe for American families to live. And now some states are giving illegals guns and popping them into law enforcement positions despite that they remain illegal.

Taxpayers are no longer seeing anything beneficial at home for the taxes that they pay. What they do see instead is the color red as they hear Biden announce his support for another $200 million in aid to Ukraine. And if we speak out against such decisions, we become enemies of our own government. Yet, they still call this a free country.

Americans are no longer getting married or having babies at the rate they used to. And even if they did, young couples can’t afford homes to settle into … and maybe, never will. The nation is divided, depressed, lonelier than ever, and if you don’t know someone who is either obese or on medication, you probably don’t get out much.

The United States relies on China to manufacture pretty much everything while we suffocate ourselves under “green” initiatives that make no sense.

And the Middle East is on fire, compelling us to send what is left of our fighting strong to help while leaving our own country vulnerable. But Democrats want to get rid of the Americans’ guns.

The American people have a bevy of beefs to pick from, with more that I haven’t listed. Frankly, nothing is actually going right under the Biden administration.

We are living in an upside-down world currently, clinging to the distant memory of good times under former President Donald J. Trump as we drag ourselves towards 2024 and the next presidential election.

So I ask you, “What would you text Biden?”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.