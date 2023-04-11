Parler Share
Commentary
The above image is of a Whole Foods Market in downtown Denver.
Commentary
The above image is of a Whole Foods Market in downtown Denver. (Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

Whole Foods Flagship Store Only Makes It 1 Year in Crime-Ridden San Francisco Before Shutting Its Doors

 By Peter Partoll  April 11, 2023 at 10:55am
Parler Share

In the latest sign of just how dire things have become in one of America’s largest cities, a major supermarket in San Francisco has announced that it is closing its doors only a year after opening.

According to the San Francisco Standard, a representative for Whole Foods supermarket in downtown San Francisco said in a statement, “We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being. If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location.”

The Standard also reported that the company cited growing problems with drug use and crime in the area as the reason for its closure. It had already been forced to slash its business hours due to the danger of theft.

Meanwhile, residents who frequently used Whole Foods, while sad to see the supermarket go after only a year, are not at all surprised that they were forced to close.

Allyn Mejia, who frequently shopped there, said that she had seen security concerns at the store. “I’ve seen security run into the store real quick before, like, something happened,” she said.

Trending:
MTG Goes Scorched Earth After Learning Trump Could Add Big Name to Campaign Team - 'I'll Make Sure He Knows'

Meanwhile, Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors whose district includes the supermarket, took to Twitter to say that he was also unsurprised at the store’s closure.

“I’m incredibly disappointed but sadly unsurprised by the temporary closure of Mid-Market’s Whole Foods,”  he said.

Are Democratic policies destroying American cities?

Dorsey said he understood the concerns that many in the area had about crime and drug use and said blamed the understaffing of the San Francisco Police Department as the reason for the deteriorating conditions in the city.

To solve this, he wrote on Twitter, “I’m working on with @Stefani4CA for a Charter Amendment entitled the ‘San Francisco Police Department Full Staffing Act,’ which will get San Francisco to a fully staffed police department within 5 years.”

Related:
Pure Evil: Texas Mom Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Physically Force Daughter to Have Abortion

Others took to Twitter to point out that this is the fault of the leftists running San Francisco, who have been refusing to enforce the law and have let criminals run the streets of the city, all while denying that there is no problem with crime.

“San Francisco is a failed city,” one Twitter user wrote, “It cannot protect the safety of its residents, tourists, or businesses.” He then called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to do something to solve the problem.

People are absolutely right to point this out. It is not only San Francisco, but almost every major liberal city in the country has become almost unliveable thanks to leftist policies that have destroyed the quality of life in these areas.

The fact that a major supermarket in downtown could only survive a year before it closed shows just how bad the situation has become in San Francisco. They need to rapidly change course if they are to survive.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Whole Foods Flagship Store Only Makes It 1 Year in Crime-Ridden San Francisco Before Shutting Its Doors
Look at What WH Is Captured Doing as Fox News Speaks on Very Serious Topic of China's Aggression
Christian Actor Chris Pratt's New Woke-Free Movie Crushes All-Time Box Office Record on Easter Weekend
Disney Dethroned? 'Super Mario Bros' Poised to Beat All-Time Animated Movie Record, Gets Outstanding 96% RT Score
DeSantis Strikes Back at Disney, Reveals Florida's Plan After Company Found Contract Loophole
See more...

Conversation