Susan Wright, the widow of the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas, announced Wednesday that she is running in the upcoming special election to succeed him.

Wright was expected to announce her bid, and filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday.

Her husband was elected to Texas’s 6th congressional district in 2018 and re-elected in November, but died from COVID-19 on Feb. 8. Ron Wright had also been battling lung cancer since late 2018.

“The taxpayers of the sixth district deserve a proven conservative in Congress who will stand up for them and do whatever it takes to stop the radical left’s socialist government takeover,” Wright said Wednesday, according to a KXAS-TV.

“I’m running for Congress to continue my husband’s legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our broken healthcare system, and defending Texas conservative values.”

TRENDING: Report: Biden Officials Colluded with Iran Behind Trump's Back During His Presidency

Susan Wright, the widow of the Texas GOP congressman who died after contracting COVID, enters race to succeed him. https://t.co/jNWYex4NR4 pic.twitter.com/6AknGvW3Hq — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 24, 2021

Texas’s 6th district extends southeast from Arlington and the Fort Worth suburbs, and has trended Democratic in recent years.

Though Ron Wright won re-election by nearly nine points in November, former President Donald Trump won the district by just 3 percent.

Does Texas need more conservative representation in Congress? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot said Tuesday that the special election would occur on May 1 in the form of a jungle primary, where all candidates run against one another regardless of party. If no candidate clears 50 percent, then the top two will advance to a runoff election.

Former Texas Democratic state Rep. Lydia Bean announced her candidacy on Tuesday as well, saying that her state needs “new leaders in Congress” willing to tackle infrastructure issues and combat the pandemic.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.