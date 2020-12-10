Login
Widower Purchases $208 Gift Card from Dunkin', Pays Tribute to Late Wife in Heartwarming Way

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 9, 2020 at 6:18pm
On Friday, a man and his son in Alexandria, Kentucky, went through a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru. There was nothing extraordinary about that, but what was surprising is what he bought.

Along with two donuts and two cups of water, the man bought a $208 gift card. What he told the staff at the window to do with it warmed their hearts.

“A guy came through our drive thru today asking for a $208 gift card,” shared Moriah Wells, one of the Dunkin’ employees. “Six months ago his wife passed away. She would come to Dunkin every morning and order a coffee.

“The guy said he wanted to do something in remembrance of her. He said that within 6 months she would have spent $208 on her coffee.

“He tells us he wants to use that gift card to pay for every car that comes after him until the gift card runs out. He parked in our lot with his son and watched everyone who got their free stuff.

“We were all amazed and touched at such a wonderful gesture. My heart goes out to him and his family for the loss of his wife. It’s people like him who make the world a better place.”

That man was Barry Peters, pastor of Main Street Baptist Church. He posted a video from their act of kindness in order to honor Laura, his late wife, who died on June 5.

“Here’s how we are ‘remembering mom’ today in honor of her entering Heaven six months ago today!” he wrote on Saturday, along with the hashtag #PleaseShare.

The video shows them going to the Dunkin‘ drive-thru and all the cars lining up that benefited from their generosity. The intro is narrated by Davis, Laura and Barry’s young son.

“Our family began our family Friday in the drive-thru at Dunkin’,” he says in the video. “Along with that memory, we want to take you on a road trip with us today as we remember Mom.”

“At least four times a week, my mom ran on Dunkin’ — yep, just like America runs on Dunkin’. So today, we decided to share some memories and even create a new one for some people.”

“Since it’s been six months, that would be four medium coffees a week, at $2 apiece, for the last 26 weeks, equaling $208.”

Both Wells’ and Peters’ posts went viral, earning Barry and Davis the attention of local news stations as they sought to honor Laura’s life.

RELATED: Dunkin' Hangs Sign Warning Employees About 'Grandpa'

“Wow,” Barry posted on Wednesday. “We never dreamed what God would do through our Dunkin’ video. Thank you to everyone for sharing, liking and commenting. We are honored by the outpouring.”

Good on this father-and-son duo, doing acts of kindness together and spreading cheer in memory of a loved one.

