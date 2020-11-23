Login
Drive-Thru Donations: Tyler Perry Gives Away Food, Gift Cards to 5,000 Families in Need

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCETyler Perry, whose studio gave out food and gift cards to families in need for Thanksgiving. (Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE)

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 23, 2020 at 3:15pm
Just because many Thanksgiving celebrations this year will involve fewer large gatherings doesn’t mean they will involve less food.

Many people whose hearts are as generous as their Thanksgiving feasts are taking their blessing mobile, and handing out meals, plates of food or gift cards to help the less fortunate celebrate in style.

The more the funding, the greater the reach, and high-profile givers have been making it rain Thanksgiving miracles on needy families.

Tyler Perry has joined those ranks this week with his initiative in Atlanta to give away food and gift cards to those who could really use them this year.

“We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm,” Tyler Perry Studios tweeted on Nov. 19.

“During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!”


People started lining up at 3 p.m. the day before for the giveaway, which wasn’t starting until 8 a.m.

“The first car in line got here at 3pm … YESTERDAY,” Emilie Ikeda of WAGA-TV tweeted on Nov. 22. “#TPSGiving starts at 8am. Already, lines extend miles long, causing back-ups on Langford Pkwy and I-20.”

“@TPstudios will be giving away non-perishables and gift cards to 5K families. People tell me, the need is greater than ever.”

Participants were asked to remain in their cars, masked, while masked and suited volunteers brought them the items. The giveaway was scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but the items had all been handed out by 10 a.m.

Perry has spearheaded many generous giveaways in the past. In April, he paid for the groceries of high-risk and elderly shoppers at 29 Winn-Dixie stores and 44 Kroger stores.

In 2019, he helped out four children left on their own after their mother was killed, offering to pay for the mother’s funeral, footing the bill for one of the kids’ college tuition and covering their rent costs for six months.

In 2018, he paid off over $400,000 worth of Christmas Walmart layaways, bringing Christmas joy to children and parents alike.

He’s certainly a shining example of just how much you can help those in need with the gifts you’ve been given. And this year isn’t even up yet — who knows what else he has in store?

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







