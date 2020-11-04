The mainstream media that has protected Democrat Joe Biden for an entire presidential campaign just got one more chance to prove how dishonestly craven it actually is.

The opportunity came in the form of a tweet from Richard Spencer, a main organizer of the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that has been used by the liberal media ever since to paint President Donald Trump as a white supremacist sympathizer.

Spencer and his crowd are one of the main justifications for the establishment media to have badgered Trump for years to denounce “white supremacy,” including at the train wreck that was the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden.

The same Richard Spencer has expressed a completely understandable disappointment with Trump in the Oval Office – Spencer apparently recognizes Trump is no white supremacist.

Trump has, in fact, repeatedly and publicly denounced the whole concept of white supremacy, even if CNN and the rest of the mainstream media refuse to recognize it. (The fact that Spencer got cheers for criticizing Trump from the harridans on “The View” is a good picture of the “heads we win, tails you lose” treatment Trump’s gotten on the subject.)

Spencer announced in August that he is firmly in the Biden camp for the 2020 election. On Tuesday, he backed that up with a Twitter post of his ballot boasting of a straight-ticket Democratic vote.

I voted straight Dem. In referenda, I also voted FOR the expansion of gun rights in the state and AGAINST the expansion of marijuana legalization. To hell with libertarian ideology. I’m a libertarian when I want to be. — Richard 🦁 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 3, 2020

Don’t expect the mainstream media to jump on the story, though.

After the Spencer endorsement two months ago, the Biden campaign immediately announced it was unwelcome, with rapid response director Andrew Bates publishing a tweet calling Spencer’s views “absolutely repugnant.”

It being the Biden campaign, the mainstream media took Bates at his word.

Yet the same media has badgered Trump endlessly to denounce white supremacy, with the implicit accusation that he hasn’t, no matter how often he’s done so.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did a masterful job in the aftermath of the Sept. 29 presidential debate schooling CBS News’ John Roberts and his White House media colleagues on just how often and thoroughly the president has made his feelings on racism clear.

Check it out here:

It wasn’t enough, of course. For Trump and the mainstream media, it will never be enough.

Just as the mainstream media will never get around to questioning Biden on his ties to Democratic segregationists in the 1970s or his support from white supremacists in the 21st century.

That would require a level of intellectual honesty and professional responsibility that reporters and editors in the establishment media abandoned a long time ago.

But Spencer’s tweet on Tuesday gave them one more opportunity to prove that.

And it’s a rock-solid bet they’re going to take it.

They’re not going to ask Biden a word about white supremacy. They don’t have a reason to.

And they have a million craven, dishonest reasons not to.

