Commentary
McEnany Schools Reporter, Blows the Idea that Trump Hasn't Denounced White Supremacy Out of the Water

By Johnathan Jones
Published October 1, 2020 at 1:50pm
The establishment media has found its latest false charge against President Donald Trump, thanks to a debate question from Fox News host Chris Wallace on Tuesday, and reporters are now asking him through his administration officials if he will denounce white supremacy for the bajillionth time.

The latest media hoax, which is designed to make the president appear sympathetic to white supremacists, follows an answer he gave Wallace during Tuesday’s debate.

Two media cycles over the question led White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to school Fox News reporter John Roberts on Thursday at a news briefing.

Watch the exchange here:

Roberts asked McEnany, “I would like to ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection. As the person who speaks for the president, does the president denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all their forms?”

McEnany quickly made mincemeat of Roberts and his question.

She responded: “This has been answered. Yesterday by the president himself. The day before by the president himself on the debate stage. The president was asked this. He said, ‘sure’ three times. Yesterday, he was point-blank asked, ‘Do you denounce white supremacy,’ and he said ‘I have always denounced any form of that.’”

McEnany then rattled off even more examples of the president condemning white supremacy.

That wasn’t enough for Roberts, who asked accused McEnany of “reading a bunch of quotes from the past.”

“I’m just asking you to put this to rest… Can you right now denounce white supremacy…?”

McEnany responded, “I just did,” before accusing Roberts of “contriving a storyline and a narrative.”

Of course, that’s exactly what Roberts was doing.

Roberts wasn’t seeking an answer to a question, he was seeking to make an inference by appearing to ask a question.

Needless to say, the exchange between Roberts and McEnany garnered a lot of attention online:

Roberts, apparently rattled by McEnany and all of the attention on Twitter, later threw a tantrum live on Fox News.

Roberts said on the network: “For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for asking that question, I don’t care. Because it’s a question that needs to be asked, and clearly the president’s Republican colleagues a mile away from here are looking for an answer for it too. So stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media.”

“I’m tired of it,” he muttered.

Of course, Roberts’ question was merely a continuation of the veiled attack launched against Trump during Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland by Wallace, in which Trump told right-wing groups to back off from interacting with leftist rioters, and rightly pointed out that the leftists have been behind most of the country’s political violence this year.

Trump, hit from two directions, said “stand by,” as opposed to “stand down,” and so now we’re at an intersection where a president who just designated the KKK and antifa as terror groups, according to the New York Post, is at the center of another manufactured media controversy linking him to white supremacy.

Ironically, the Proud Boys have also denounced white supremacy:

Biden, meanwhile, referred to antifa as an “idea” during the debate and was not pressed on the issue.

Ideas, of course, don’t target and apparently assassinate Trump supporters in Portland, Oregon.

But back to Roberts, whose question was part of a contrived media narrative, just like so many others.

Trump has always disavowed white supremacy, and was never linked to white supremacist ideas until he ran for office as a Republican.

And as McEnany pointed out in a Twitter post, Roberts’ own wife, ABC News correspondent Kyra Phillips, had tweeted out word on Wednesday that Trump had denounced white supremacy.

The premise of Roberts’ question was the point, and not the answer.

Of course, the only thing gained from Roberts’ attempting to bait McEnany with a loaded question on Thursday is that we continue to learn that Fox News, outside of a few blocks in the evening and early morning, no longer appears interested in serving its loyal audience by reporting the truth.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
