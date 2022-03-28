Share
Will Smith accepts the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
Will Smith accepts the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

Could Will Smith Lose His Oscar? Actor Widely Condemned for Violence at Awards Show

 By Jack Davis  March 28, 2022 at 8:23am
Just when you thought it was safe to tune out the Oscars, Sunday’s show had an unscripted moment that has caused ripples of controversy.

Moments before actor Will Smith was given the Academy Award for best actor, he stalked onstage and smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face.

The New York Post reported Monday that the incident could be enough to make Smith give back his award.

While presenting an award for the best documentary, Rock joked that Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, was preparing for a role in “G.I. Jane 2,” an apparent reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has said she has alopecia, a condition that leads to hair loss, according to The New York Times.

Smith got up, walked onto the stage, slapped Rock, then returned to his seat.

“Will Smith just slapped the s*** out of me,” the comedian said incredulously.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!” Smith said from his seat.

Both comments were censored on the telecast.

Rock kept going, commenting, “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

Smith later accepted the award for best actor for his role in “King Richard” and apologized — but not to Rock.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said.

Many wondered whether Smith would face a criminal charge for assault.

The Los Angeles Police Department, however, said Rock “declined to file a police report.”

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said, according to Variety. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

But the New York Post reported Smith could face a different kind of punishment.

Should Will Smith have to give back his Oscar?

Citing “industry insiders,” the outlet reported the actor might have to return his Oscar “following his live onstage assault,” given that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “has strict guidelines in its code of conduct.”

The Academy sent out a tweet condemning violence without naming names.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” it said. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Many criticized Smith’s actions and the apparent lack of consequences.

“He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence,” director Judd Apatow wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to the Post. “They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
