'WJ Live': 'Big Censor' Biden? POTUS Pushed to Create Task Force to End 'Disinformation and Domestic Extremism'

President Joe Biden is being pushed to meet with Big Tech platforms and implement "structural changes." Or, in other words, cancel people who have different thoughts than the left.Photo illustration by The Western Journal - photo from Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden is being pushed to meet with Big Tech platforms and implement "structural changes." Or, in other words, cancel people who have different thoughts than the left. (Photo illustration by The Western Journal - photo from Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published February 3, 2021 at 2:59pm
President Joe Biden is being pushed to meet with Big Tech platforms and implement “structural changes.” Or, in other words, cancel people who have different thoughts than the left.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Says There Will Be Job Creation Around 'Reclaiming Abandoned Land Mines'

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
