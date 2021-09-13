Path 27
Video
Not everyone will be required to received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Video
Not everyone will be required to received the COVID-19 vaccine. (Orlando Sierra - AFP / Getty Images)

'WJ Live': This Class of Citizens Is Exempt from Biden's Vaccine Mandate

 By Rachel Bratton  September 13, 2021 at 1:55pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



You’re on the hook. These people aren’t.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
While Clintons, Bidens and Obamas Attended Ceremony at 9/11 Memorial Yesterday, Trump Quietly Dipped Into a Nearby NYFD Bay

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




loading
'WJ Live': This Class of Citizens Is Exempt from Biden's Vaccine Mandate
'WJ Live': American Tragedy - Memorial for 13 US Service Members Savagely Destroyed
'WJ Live': Horror - Taliban Allegedly Tortures Pregnant Woman, Kills Her in Front of Family
'WJ Live': Biden Sacrificed American Troops by Ignoring Trump's Plan for Afghanistan
'WJ Live': Trump Unleashes Brutal Biden Ad: Surrenderer-in-Chief
See more...

Conversation