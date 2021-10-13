Share
Video
Blue lockers in a school hallway
A father was removed from a school board meeting after trying to expose an alleged rape cover-up. (Lissandra Melo / Shutterstock)

'WJ Live': Dad Tackled at School Board Meeting After Trying to Expose Alleged Rape Cover-Up

 By Rachel Bratton  October 13, 2021 at 1:58pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



A student allegedly raped his daughter in the bathroom, and the dad said the school has been covering it up.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Federal Judge Rules Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Must Be Allowed

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is a Junior Associate Video Producer at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




loading
'WJ Live': Dad Tackled at School Board Meeting After Trying to Expose Alleged Rape Cover-Up
'WJ Live': Trump Sets Up Once-in-a-Lifetime Court Battle After Telling Biden to Get Lost
'WJ Live': Biden's Horrendously Bad Jobs Report Leaves White House in Tailspin
'WJ Live': The World Did Not Know Where to Turn When Facebook Went Completely Dark
'WJ Live': Biden Suggests Harassing Women in Bathrooms Is 'Part of the Process'
See more...

Conversation