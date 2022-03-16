Share
'WJ Live': Group Helping Ukraine: We Are Sending Meals, We'll Get Bombed if We Say Where

 By Rachel Bratton  March 16, 2022 at 1:53pm
Co-founder and chairman of CityServe, Dave Donaldson talks about his experience on the frontlines of the Ukraine crisis.

Feed Refugees, Save Lives, Share Jesus

Donate Here

Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is a Junior Associate Video Producer at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




