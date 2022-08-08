Share
Video

'WJ Live': Moderate Dems Are Lying to Americans, They Voted No to Protecting Middle Class from Huge Tax Hikes

 By Andrew Gordon  August 8, 2022 at 1:47pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



You know they are lying.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/72ae3

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
China Won't Like What Just Decided to Take an Extended Stay Around Taiwan

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: the Biden administration, Big Tech censorship, liberal lies, gas prices, COVID and the latest leftist violence.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Andrew Gordon
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."




'WJ Live': Moderate Dems Are Lying to Americans, They Voted No to Protecting Middle Class from Huge Tax Hikes
'WJ Live': After Soros-Funded AG Disregards the Law, Ron DeSantis Makes Bold Move
'WJ Live': Ballot Box Drama: AZ Voters Turned Away at Polls, What Will This Mean for the Election?
'WJ Live': An Interview with the Biggest Threat to Leftist Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
'WJ Live': 'The View' on Notice with Huge Legal Action
See more...

Conversation