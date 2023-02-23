CNN is not just losing in the ratings game, they are getting blown out.

According to Mediate, Fox News’ total viewership was more than three times higher than that of CNN.

As Fox News continues to trounce CNN overall, host Tucker Carlson garnered more than three million viewers in a day.

To put things in perspective, Tucker’s CNN competitor, Anderson Cooper, had 637,000 daily viewers.

Another reason CNN is getting dominated by Fox News, is Don Lemon. Lemon, who commented that Republican presidential nominee contender Nikki Haley is “past her prime,” had calls from female CNN staffers to be fired.

The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 16, 2023

In addition to Lemon’s loose, misguided lips, his ratings stink — you know, like milk that is “past its prime.” The most recent ratings on Mediate showed his “CNN This Morning” program could use some new viewers, hovering around 300,000.

In contrast, and in the same time-slot, “Fox and Friends” is averaging well over 1 million daily viewers.

We can’t fault CNN for lack of trying, but their attempts have turned out to be futile. Constantly getting destroyed by Fox News may have caused CNN to take some desperate measures, like rolling out CNN+.

The short-lived subscription streaming service lasted one month. Honestly, who thought a business plan that forced consumers to pay for something they weren’t using for free would be a good idea to begin with?

The huge ratings disparity is a representation of a country that is tired of getting lied to. At one time, CNN was a standard of truth and honest journalism, but those days are long gone.

Lemon is just adding fuel to the fire burning down CNN, much like the rioters from the Summer of 2020’s “mostly peaceful protests.”

You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN’s chyron reads: “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING” pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

The American people want and deserve truth, and the ratings reflect that “burning” desire.

