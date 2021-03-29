Login
'WJ Live': Who Needs Work? Dems Push for Recurring Stimulus Checks Until Pandemic Is Over

Democratic lawmakers are already talking about a fourth stimulus check and possibly even more to come.Tom Brenner - Pool / Getty ImagesDemocratic lawmakers are already talking about a fourth stimulus check and possibly even more to come. (Tom Brenner - Pool / Getty Images)

By Allison Meadows
Published March 29, 2021 at 1:55pm
Democratic lawmakers are already talking about a fourth stimulus check and possibly even more to come. What are the major potential pitfalls of subsidizing American citizens?

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Allison Meadows
Associate Social Media Marketer
Allison Meadows is an Associate Social Media Marketer for "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. She will graduate from Grand Canyon University in the spring of 2021 with a degree in marketing and advertisement.
