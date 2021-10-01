Share
'WJ Live': Political Theater - Joe Biden Shows America How Two-Faced He Naturally Is

 By Rachel Bratton  October 1, 2021 at 1:55pm
President Joe Biden received his booster shot and then proceeded to attend the Congressional Baseball Game mask-free.

