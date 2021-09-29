Share
Pro-abortion activists are seen at a protest in the image above.
Pro-abortion activists are seen at a protest in the image above. (William Thomas Cain / Getty Images)

'WJ Live': Pro-Choice 'Insurrectionists' Storm Capitol in Hopes of Ending Abortion Bans

 By Rachel Bratton  September 29, 2021 at 1:55pm
According to liberals, the rules only apply to those who don’t agree with them.

Rachel Bratton is a Junior Associate Video Producer at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Conversation