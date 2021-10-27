Share
News
Video

'WJ Live': After Student Walk-Out, Loudoun County Parents Demand School Board Resignation

 By Rachel Bratton  October 27, 2021 at 2:10pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



They are not relenting.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Report: Former CNN Cameraman Exposed as Alleged Congressional Hitman - 'I'm Coming for Him'

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is a Junior Associate Video Producer at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




loading
'WJ Live': After Student Walk-Out, Loudoun County Parents Demand School Board Resignation
'WJ Live': JFK File Release Blocked by Biden - His Excuse Is Downright Pathetic
'WJ Live': Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Film Crew Member in Crazy Accident, Police Investigating
'WJ Live': Psaki Mocks Americans' Supply Shortage Concerns, Ignores Legitimate Questions
'WJ Live': Americans Fight Back Against IRS Spying Plan, Pull Accounts from Credit Unions
See more...

Conversation