Path 27
Video
Instead of owning up to the consequences of their actions, the Texas Democrats who fled the state last week are twisting the situation to paint themselves as martyrs.
Instead of owning up to the consequences of their actions, the Texas Democrats who fled the state last week are twisting the situation to paint themselves as martyrs. (The Western Journal)

'WJ Live': Texas Dems Use COVID Diagnoses as Stake for Martyrdom

Rachel Bratton July 19, 2021 at 1:55pm
Path 27

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



Instead of owning up to the consequences of their actions, the Texas Democrats who fled the state last week are twisting the situation to paint themselves as martyrs.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Trending:
Cuban-American UFC Star Digs Up Old Photo of Kaepernick, Says 'Cowards Like This Fool' Should Be Sent to Cuba

Follow The Western Journal on social media:

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WesternJournal
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/WestJournalism
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjlivepodcast/

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




loading
'WJ Live': Texas Dems Use COVID Diagnoses as Stake for Martyrdom
'WJ Live': Watch - AZ Election Auditors Unleash Alarming Results
AZ Audit Bombshell: Security Was So Bad System Could Be Hacked in Under 10 Minutes
Bible Publisher Ditches Plans for 'God Bless the USA' Edition
The American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows 'Fake Christianity' Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview
See more...

Conversation