WNBA Star Rookie Suffers Devastating Injury, Likely Ending Her Season, Leaving Fans Heartbroken
The number two pick in the WNBA has had her rookie season cut short.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink tore the ACL in her left knee on Tuesday while driving to the basket during a game against the Connecticut Sun, according to ESPN.
Brink was not in contact with anyone at the time she fell. She was later helped off the court.
Cameron Brink was carried to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/5TptEkw65a
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 18, 2024
Once on the sidelines, however, the 6-foot-4 Brink was unable to walk at all, and had to be carried to the locker room.
Brink, 22, is expected to be lost for the season, according to the New York Post.
Brink is one of the four women picked for the 3×3 U.S. Olympic team that will compete in the Paris Olympics next month.
A replacement will need to be named for the Games, which begin July 26.
After all questions, Christie Sides got up and then sat back down, wanting to say one last thing: “My thoughts are with the LA team… that’s just really sad, hoping the best for [Cameron Brink].” pic.twitter.com/x04KtHX9QZ
— Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) June 19, 2024
Prayers up Cam! Know your basketball family want nothing but for you to get healed up and back out there! Love!
— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) June 19, 2024
“You never think it will happen to you,” Brink wrote on social media.
“And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it,” she said.
“It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers,” she said.
Brink’s fans posted their reaction to her injury.
Just fell to my knees
— Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) June 19, 2024
This ruined my day 💔
— Playmaker (@playmaker) June 19, 2024
ESPN noted that during her rookie season, Brink has averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game — a stat that has her second in the league.
Brink won a national championship while playing for Stanford in 2021.
