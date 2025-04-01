Fairfax County, Virginia, located near Washington, D.C., is known for having rigorous public schools.

But those schools are also known for being woke.

The latest instance of wokeness eclipsing any other benefits Fairfax County schools have to offer comes in the form of a display called “The ABC’s to ME,” according to a March 16 report from The Daily Signal.

Administrators at West Springfield High School, located about 20 miles away from the White House, made the alphabet display, with “A” — among other things — standing for “Abortion.”

West Springfield High School in VA sparked controversy with a Women’s History Month display, “ABCs to ME,” featuring “A is for Abortion” with a coat hanger image and “T is for Trans Women.” Critics call it leftist indoctrination in public schools. pic.twitter.com/vdyxyzpefT — Capriherb (@Capriherb1107) March 30, 2025

That portion of the display included a picture of a coat hanger with a positive pregnancy test.

The Daily Signal obtained a picture of the display, noting that it was posted for Women’s History Month.

The display invited students to join “the Women’s History class in celebrating and bringing awareness to what it means to be a young woman today at West Springfield High School and in the world.”

But “The ABC’s to ME” did not end with that.

The display also said “H is for Hope,” with none other than now-former Vice President Kamala Harris featured as the example of hope held out to students.

There was also “J is for Justice,” with the Statue of Liberty reinterpreted as holding a female sign rather than a torch. Her other fist is raised in the air, alluding to an infamous Marxist symbol.

The statue was meanwhile surrounded by a Palestinian flag, a Ukrainian flag, and a transgender flag.

“L is for Leadership” had Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as examples of admirable female leaders.

Students also learned that “Q is for Queer,” with various rainbow-colored cartoon ladies adorning that portion of the signage.

In case male students were not thoroughly repulsed, they added “M is for Mansplain.”

Keep in mind that West Springfield High School is the 10th best high school in Virginia, according to U.S. News and World Report.

They’re also among the best in the D.C. area.

This is a wake-up call to parents everywhere that challenging the minds of their children is not worth selling their souls.

West Springfield High School may be able to place a student on track to admission at a selective college leading to a solid job in the beltway.

But the school can also place him or her on a track to perdition.

Abortion, homosexuality, and the other ideologies and practices on this display, whether overt or covert, are damaging to the eternal souls of children and everyone else.

This display is merely a temperature check for teachers and administrators.

If they are willing to endorse these practices in public, what do they tell students once the doors are closed, when the parents cannot easily obtain access and transparency?

Parents must be vigilant.

Unless they want their students to be like their woke and wicked teachers, they cannot trust public schools in Fairfax County and beyond to educate their children.

