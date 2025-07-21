In-N-Out President Finally Fleeing California for Red State, Taking HQ with Her

Lynsi Snyder, president of the famous In-N-Out Burger chain, announced last week that she is leaving the state of California due to cultural changes in the deep-blue state.

She said she’s moving the company headquarters with her to Tennessee.

“In-n-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals for the first time that she and her family are LEAVING California for Tennessee,” podcast host Alley Beth Stuckey wrote on the social media site X. “‘Raising a family is not easy here,’ she told me. ‘Doing business is not easy here.'”

“After 77 years, In-n-Out HQ will say goodbye to its home state and set up shop in Franklin,” she continued. “The granddaughter of the fast food chain’s founders, Snyder is staying true to the company’s Christian foundation while expanding its reach. Our conversation was fascinating.”

Stuckey added, “Her journey to Jesus is raw and redemptive. You will be so encouraged.”

In-n-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals for the first time that she and her family are LEAVING California for Tennessee. “Raising a family is not easy here,” she told me. “Doing business is not easy here.” After 77 years, In-n-Out HQ will say goodbye to its home state and set… pic.twitter.com/yorQTiRXzx — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 18, 2025

The heiress also told Stuckey that the COVID-19 regulations during the pandemic were far too extreme, and they conflicted with the company’s culture.

“Well, there were so many pressures and just hoops we were having to jump through,” she explained, citing mask policies and plexiglass barriers they were required to put up between workers and customers.

“It was really terrible. And I look back, and I’m like, ‘Man, maybe we should have just pushed even harder on some of that stuff and dealt with all the legal backlash.’ But that was definitely where we held the line. We’re not policing our customers.”

Snyder then touched upon the idea of checking customers’ vaccine status, adding, ” I wouldn’t do that to anyone. I don’t want this, and I don’t expect them to want it.”

When asked if she had issues with California’s state government for pushing back, she said: “Yes, we were shut down for a brief moment, but it’s worth it.”

The show shared a clip of an NPR story from Oct. 20, 2021, which said that San Francisco’s Department of Public Health “briefly” shut down an In-N-Out restaurant “because it was not properly checking patrons’ vaccination documentation.”

It makes sense for the iconic restaurant to join California’s mass exodus.

Crime continues to rise, homelessness persists, tax increases are frequent, and government officials have embraced radical extremism.

There’s a reason more people are fleeing to places like Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. Lower taxes, less crime, friendlier culture, and fewer regulations.

They want to live free. Businesses want to serve their customers in peace.

California’s culture, on the other hand, makes citizens surrender all autonomy to the state, forcing them to seek the American dream elsewhere.

It was once a booming paradise. But far-left lawmakers got greedy and now they have turned the state into a cautionary tale.

