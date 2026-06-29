Watch: Radical Leftist Scott Weiner Roasted - Deranged Pride Activists Encircle, Attack Him for Not Being Woke Enough

One of the most loathsome lefties in California politics is finding out how loathsome leftists can really be.

Scott Weiner, a state senator from San Francisco running to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi in the U.S. House, should have all the bona fides a Democrat needs these days: He’s gay, he’s into radical transgender politics, and he’s accused Israel of committing “genocide” in its war against Palestinian terrorists.

But as a video of a hostile reception Weiner faced at a “pride” march on Friday shows, none of that is enough for the maniacs who make up the left today.

Check out the video below.

WARNING: The footage contains graphic language and gestures some viewers will find disturbing — even leftist ones.

Leftist San Francisco lawmaker @Scott_Wiener, who supports all radical trans demands, showed up to the extremist Trans March on June 26 where he was accosted by the Trantifa he empowered. They surrounded him & kicked out because he had supported Israel. pic.twitter.com/6m0OzkwTnm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 27, 2026

The voice on the video tells the tale. While it starts in simpering sibilance — it’s practically a caricature of male homosexuality — it becomes more unhinged as the mob gathers, until it’s eventually downright ferocious.

“I want to like the person who has such good legislation on trans rights,” the voice shouts near the end. “… But you’re a piece of s*** on Gaza.” How could you do that? How could you betray queers? How could you oppress people?”

(There’s no explanation for the connection between “trans rights” and Gaza, but it’s an odd pairing. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it: “Chickens for KFC.”)

By then, the rabble had basically run Weiner out of the park where a “pride shabbat” march was to begin, with at least one keffiyah-clad nutcase stalking the politician’s every step.

“You stopped being queer the moment you started supporting Israel, you piece of s***,” another member of the mob screamed, with remarkable incoherence.

(Just how Weiner’s sexual preferences might hinge on his geopolitical points is unexplained — and unexplainable. As Rich Lowery, editor in chief of National Review, put it: “Superficially, this statement doesn’t scan; it’s the equivalent of telling someone he stopped being straight when he opposed the U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”)

But it wasn’t a scene of reasonable men and women — or even reasonable men-pretending-to-be-women. It was a moment of sheer lunacy.

And it was a defining scene for the left end of the political spectrum.

See, by any normal standard of politics, Weiner is a nutcase. He might be “normal enough” in the outrageous context of San Francisco Democrats, but by the relatively sane standards of the rest of the country, he is simply — to use a clinical term — whacked.

In 2021, he sponsored a bill (successfully) to protect street prostitution from police “harassment” — very much including the street prostitution of teenagers forced into a form of sexual slavery. Gavin Newsom, the California governor who wants to be the next president, signed the bill into law.

Two years before that, he sponsored (successfully) another bill to relax sex-offender registration requirements for adults who have sex with minors. Newsom signed that one, too.

And those are just a couple of the lowlights from this lowlife’s 10 years in public office. There are plenty more.

So from a leftist point of view, what’s not to like?

First of all, Weiner is Jewish. And no matter how trans-supporting, debauched-sex gay he is, leftists aren’t going to forget that in an era where anti-Semitism is practically de rigueur for radicals.

Second, he’s simply not pro-Palestinian enough. Earlier last week, Wiener was accosted by a loud-mouthed, foul-mouthed bully at a Mission District restaurant demanding that he say “free Palestine.” Weiner said virtually nothing, while a young woman who apparently worked at the place tried to stand up for him.

WARNING: It’s getting almost tiresome these days, but the video below contains graphic language and gestures some viewers will find disturbing — particularly those who don’t think men, even gay men, should let women fight their battles for them.

U.S. Congressional candidate Scott Wiener was harassed by a Free Palestine activist. 🇺🇸 Scott, who is Jewish, had changed his stance on Israel, parroting the typical Free Palestine rhetoric, in order to get easy votes. It turns out, to nobody’s surprise, that he still isn’t… pic.twitter.com/ZDXdpiEqQd — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 25, 2026



In response to all this, Weiner on Saturday issued a remarkably limp-wristed statement on the social media platform X, describing the restaurant incident and the “pride shabbat” encounters and just, oh, deploring them.

”I have no objection whatsoever to anyone disagreeing with me, opposing me, or protesting me. All of that is core to democracy,” he said. “I also have no issue when people talk to me on the street and ask questions or express opposition. That’s democracy, even when the people engaging in this conduct misrepresent my views.

“But when opposition and disagreement transition to harassment, including cornering me, touching me, or trying to physically bully me out of a public event, that crosses a line. We’re living in a time when violence is all too often threatened or used against people in public life. In San Francisco, we’re better than that.”

That might sound high-minded. Wiener probably hopes it does, but it’s also hopelessly out of touch.

The modern left in the United States has spent at least the Trump years proving that whatever limits it used to respect are limits no longer. (It arguably goes back to the beginning of the 21st century, and Democratic fury over the George W. Bush presidency.)

And that’s turning inward. Just as so many French Revolution leaders met their own date with Madame Guillotine, the “leaders” of yesterday’s left are already finding themselves not nearly leftist enough for the mob.

The leaders of today’s left are almost certainly going to find themselves in the same spot tomorrow.

It’s going to be an ugly era of an ugly political movement, which is going to make the country’s politics even uglier than they are.

Only time will tell, but faith in the country (not to mention God) demands that conservatives work every day to make sure the country survives le deluge with its constitutional order intact.

In the meantime, watch the left eat its own. It couldn’t happen to more loathsome people.

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