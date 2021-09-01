Path 27
Lifestyle

Woman Determined to Build Kids' Confidence Volunteers to Braid Hair at Beginning of New School Year

 By Amanda Thomason  September 1, 2021 at 12:36pm
Path 27

Starting up school in-person after a summer away — or for many modern kids, after a year away — is an exciting but stressful time. Many families hit the stores for back-to-school shopping and are met with an overwhelming selection of supplies, gear and clothing.

Plenty of kids carefully choose their outfit and styling for the first day back, but not everyone has the luxury of a new wardrobe or even the basics like hair care.

That’s where Brittany Starks from Nashville, Tennessee, comes in. Starks knows the value of a good hairstyle, and she has also experienced firsthand what it feels like to be part of the have-nots.

“I know when I was in school, having my hair done … even if I didn’t have the best clothes or anything, that made me feel better, you know, going to school, having my hair done, that made my confidence,” Starks told WTVF-TV.

A single mom of two, Starks made an astounding offer to her community that has bloomed into an entire movement — and it started with simple gratitude and a post on Facebook.

Trending:
Considering What Biden's State Department Just Handed Out, Will Terrorists Be Able to Simply Walk Onto Outbound US Planes?

“Anyone know single parents who can’t afford to get their child’s hair done for school?” she posted on Aug. 4. “I will braid it for free! Please DM me.”

She made the offer in her local group, Hip Antioch, after being the recipient of an act of kindness herself.



“One of the friends and family gave my kids a book bag full of school supplies, and two outfits, and a pair of shoes,” she explained. “So, I was extremely grateful and I’m like, ‘how can I give back?’ Well, I can braid.

“I live in the Antioch community so I’m like, you know, let’s just, I’m just going to post it on Hip Antioch to see if anybody knows any kids or any parents that needs your kids’ hair done.”

The response she got was overwhelming. But with each child taking up to six hours to finish braiding (and up to a $300 value), she received more interest than she had time.

“Update: I have over 30 kids I need help braiding,” she added to the post.



She braided in all her spare time, and the requests still came pouring in.

Related:
After Severe Allergic Reaction Lands Toddler in the Hospital, Community Pulls Together to Donate $35K

“It was supposed to be probably like five to seven kids, but I didn’t think I was going to get such a big reaction than I did,” she said. “So, it’s been more, a lot more.”

“I had a lady, she had five kids, she was living in a hotel, and she needed her kids’ hair done. And I’m like, I kept getting stories like that and I’m like, ‘I can’t, I can’t stop’ and they’re like, my friends, like, if you can’t do it, why would you ever say, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t not, I can’t say no. Because obviously there’s some people that really needs it.”

As more parents contacted her, more do-gooders reached out as well, offering their own braiding skills to help with the undertaking. Starks updated her post again, asking if anyone had a space they could use to accommodate all of them.

Seeing all the positive responses she got and facing a mile-long list of kids who still needed care, Starks started a GoFundMe at the request of multiple good Samaritans who wanted to help fund her efforts.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $20,000 — money that Starks says will be used to secure supplies and a space for her and the other braiders so that she can continue to offer the service past the start of the school year for needy families.



“The reason I mostly did it is I’m a single mother,” Starks added. “I was a struggling single mother. I’ve been homeless before, it meant something to give back because giving someone who doesn’t have it, can’t, can’t afford it, makes, something to make their day. I’ll do it, even if I didn’t have the time. I didn’t even get to do my own child’s hair yet.”

“It takes time,” she added. “It takes materials. It takes patience. Sitting for four hours to get your hair braided that’s sometimes, especially for a child that’s … it’s a lot because some kids can’t sit 30 minutes, so to get your hair braided and to look nice I mean, the end result. So, they get happy after that but sitting, getting your hair combed, especially if you have coarse hair. That hurts.”



All Starks asks in return is that the families she assists will assist others when the opportunity arises.

“I hope that they will learn to give back also,” she said. “Community service, you know, feeding someone homeless. I mean, it goes a long way. A long way. Me being homeless before, it goes a long way.”

“Just being kind. It helps! Like, you never know what someone’s going through.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Woman Determined to Build Kids' Confidence Volunteers to Braid Hair at Beginning of New School Year
After Severe Allergic Reaction Lands Toddler in the Hospital, Community Pulls Together to Donate $35K
Horse Survives Horrific Crash on the Way to Slaughter, Miraculously Gives Birth to Healthy Colt
After Car Flies Off Road Into Pond, Trooper Jumps In to Save Man and Dog from Drowning
When Cows Fly: See the Incredible Moment Helicopter Airlifts Injured Cattle to Safety in the Swiss Alps
See more...

Conversation