Woman Invokes Satan After Arguing with Polite Pro-Life Students

The pro-life movement is often criticized for supposedly imposing religious views on others. However, those in favor of abortion sometimes express devotion to a much darker aspect of spirituality.

On Saturday, members of Students for Life, a pro-life group based in Virginia, had a sinister encounter with an abortion supporter.

According to Kristan Hawkins, the group’s president, members of the Students for Life chapter at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Washington, were gathered to pray peacefully outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic when they were antagonized by pro-abortion advocates.

One of them spoke to the pro-life group from her car as she pulled away.

Her chilling words reveal a disturbing aspect of the religious zeal that can be found within the pro-abortion movement.

With a vacant look in her eyes, the woman in the car told the students she did not need their prayers and had put her faith elsewhere.

“Satan is the one true lord,” she said. “Satan, the dark lord.”

The students continued speaking, pointing out that the woman had a baby in the backseat of her car.

“Oh yeah, I didn’t abort her,” the woman said casually and still with a feverish gleam in her eye.

A pro-choicer in Bellingham, Washington screamed, “Hail Satan” at praying pro-life students this weekend. Read more here: https://t.co/cRS31wonWu pic.twitter.com/b3CLX5G3H5 — Students for Life (@StudentsforLife) March 9, 2020

The students calmly told the woman they would pray for her. The woman said she did not need their prayers and shouted “Hail Satan” as she drove away.

Hawkins pointed out that this type of reaction is becoming much more prevalent among abortion advocates. After all, threats are becoming the go-to behavior even at the highest levels of government.

“Abortion advocates are becoming more violent against those who advocate for the innocent, but we will not be silenced,” Hawkins said.

The new tone of abortion advocates seems to go beyond neutrality toward religion and into open hostility toward any Christian viewpoint.

As pro-abortion advocates stop hiding behind false excuses and begin to define abortion honestly, these openly anti-God, pro-Satan messages continue to appear.

It has been noted that disturbing imagery of worship accompanies the pro-abortion movement.

It is also becoming more common for debates over abortion laws to be viewed by both sides in a religious context.

As new horrors of abortion come to light, the idea that a pro-abortion stance is not religious seems to fade further away. It is not something innocuous that people can merely tolerate. In the world of abortion advocacy, it is something that must be celebrated with religious fervor.

Is it possible that invoking the name of Satan will make more people see the pro-abortion movement for what it is?

Abortion has created a lot of pain and destruction in its wake, but for Christians, there is always hope through suffering. Many have hoped for a resurgence of true belief in the U.S.

Perhaps the evil that is surfacing in our culture will spur the change we need.

