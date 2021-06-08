A man who was allegedly captured on video viciously beating a single mom in an unprovoked attack was arrested Friday after being turned in by his own mother.

The day before the May 30 attack at a gas station in Gardena, California, 37-year-old Antoine Rainey allegedly assaulted a 63-year-old woman at the same intersection, according to KABC-TV.

Authorities say Rainey was on parole for another assault when he committed his latest crime.

This is not surprising because California has been diligently emptying its prisons in the name of “social justice” and coronavirus safety, putting numerous convicted felons back on the streets.

The victim of Rainey’s latest assault, a 25-year-old Hispanic woman, told KABC in Spanish that she’s “nervous and afraid” after being beaten for no reason while pumping gas.

In the chilling video, a shirtless Rainey — who weighs 369 pounds, according to KNBC-TV — calmly walked out of his SUV and approached the victim from behind while she was filling up her car, according to police. He then savaged her with numerous blows for no apparent reason.

After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect continued to punch her repeatedly. He also pulled her hair to slam her head against the ground multiple times.

The victim said she has a black eye and is taking pain medication for head trauma.

She also said she was horrified that no one came to her aid during the harrowing attack even though she yelled for help multiple times.

The victim said she does not know the suspect and he didn’t steal anything from her. In other words, the horrific attack was not a revenge assault, nor was it linked to theft.

Keep in mind that Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York blamed the catastrophic recent crime waves in liberal cities on poor people who “need to shoplift bread” to feed themselves and their hungry families.

However, countless videos of recent assaults in New York, Los Angeles and other Democrat-run cities clearly show that many of the senseless attacks were not related to theft.

Today in NYC. Manhattan.

These are kids, well dressed with nice bikes.

The reasons why they think this is OK needs to be addressed.

Luckily for them, the driver remained calm.

Next time??

Police arrested Rainey in nearby Long Beach on Friday. They said the suspect’s mother saw the report on television and urged him to turn himself in.

Rainey’s mother said she reached out to authorities because she was afraid her son would hurt someone else or himself.

When police took the suspect into custody, they said, they discovered that he had committed a similar assault the previous day at the same intersection — this time on a 63-year-old woman.

The elderly woman was “sitting in her car at a traffic light when the suspect walked up and punched her,” police said, according to KABC.

“Police believe there may have been other assaults and they are asking victims and witnesses to come forward.”

Keegan McInnis, a detective with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, told KABC the senseless nature of the attack seen in the video alarmed him.

“This is a 25-year-old single mother who just got off work and was on her way home,” McInnis said. “This could be your daughter, this could be your sister, your mom. She was just innocently pumping gas.”

“She’s afraid to even take her daughter to school right now because of this attack.”

Meanwhile, the meteoric spike in violent crimes in Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods has ignited a gun-buying frenzy in the liberal city.

Last week, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said a 95 percent increase in homicides inflamed by the left’s defund the police movement has fueled a dramatic surge in concealed carry weapon applications.

Villaneuva said crimes are skyrocketing because “we have less cops on the street, more crooks, less consequences. You know, what could go wrong with that combination, right?”

