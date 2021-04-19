Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

Woman Says Dog Saved Her Life by Biting Attacker Holding Knife to Her Neck

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 19, 2021 at 4:34pm
Mewe Share P Share

When 30-year-old Amy Edmonson of Essex was taking a late-night stroll in Southend-on-Sea with her pup Star earlier this month, she had no idea that her dog would prove her loyalty and bravery by the end of their walk.

It was around 11:30 p.m. on April 5 and Edmonson, mom to 9-year-old Riley, was just around the block from her flat when a couple approached her.

While the situation seemed innocent enough at first, it quickly turned dangerous.

“We were just coming back from a dog walk, when a man and a woman approached and they were asking me where Southchurch was,” Edmonson said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I turned around and pointed in the right direction, and the man just jumped on my back, pushing me to the ground and held a knife to my throat.”

TRENDING: Detroit Police Chief Demands Rashida Tlaib Resign After 'Reckless' Comments

According to Edmonson, the two began demanding money. Star, a Staffordshire terrier and Jack Russell terrier mix, is normally a sweet dog, but Edmonson said she flew into action as soon as her leash was dropped.

“I was on the floor for what felt like forever,” she said. “But then I let go of my dog’s lead and she just jumped on him and started biting his leg.”

Edmonson said that Star latched onto the man’s leg and wouldn’t let go. The female backed off and the male started cursing and trying to get Star off of him.

“I told him he needed to get off of me so I could get my dog off of him,” Edmonson said. “After that he obviously panicked and ran away too.”

While Star is not a large or intimidating dog, and her owner says she’ll normally kill with kindness, she was certainly able to take a stand when it counted.

“All I was thinking was that my son was going to grow up without a mum and my dog was going to be without me,” she continued.

“Star 100 per cent saved my life. I just kept thinking, I’m going to die, there’s no way to get this bloke off me. It was actually really out of character for her — she’s the most loving little dog usually, she would lick anyone to death.

RELATED: Eloise the Rescue Seal Pup Gets to Return to Ocean After 42-Day Recovery

“I was gobsmacked that she did what she did — but so grateful to her. She got an extra big dinner and lots of extra cuddles that night.”

Now Edmonson knows just how far her faithful companion will go to keep her safe, and while she may be avoiding late-night walks in the future, she’ll probably also feel a little safer whenever she has Star by her side.

“Star is my little lifesaver,” she said. “Without her I wouldn’t be here. She’s the most loving dog you will meet. I have never seen her like that but it just shows she was protecting me.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Woman Says Dog Saved Her Life by Biting Attacker Holding Knife to Her Neck
'Survivor' Contestant Dies at Age 50, Daughter Posts Touching Tribute: 'We Will Meet Again'
Eloise the Rescue Seal Pup Gets to Return to Ocean After 42-Day Recovery
9-Year-Old Zoo Elephant Dies After Contracting 'Devastating' Viral Disease
First Responders Called in to Rescue Cow After It Ran Through Fence and Ended Up in Backyard Pool
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×