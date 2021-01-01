Woman Wakes from Coma Just 1 Day Before Family Planned on Taking Her off Ventilator

It can be easy to give up hope when we feel like we’ve repeatedly been let down, or when we face an insurmountable trial or difficulty that just won’t budge.

For many this year, that has involved health issues as a result of COVID-19. The future can be a terrifying thing when you don’t know if you’ll be part of it.

The Martin family from Blackshear, Georgia, experienced an intense trial when Lisa Martin came down with the virus and then developed complications from it.

She was admitted to the Memorial Satilla Health ER in Waycross, Georgia, in September, and only just returned home on Thursday, after spending close to 100 days in the care of various hospitals.

But she did leave, and though the past few months have held much pain and doubt for Lisa, she was able to walk out on her own feet and finally go home.

“New Year’s Eve has even more significance this year for miracle patient Lisa Martin and her husband, Jeff,” Memorial Satilla Health posted on Dec. 31. “Lisa is going home for the first time since Sept. 27 when she was admitted to the Memorial Satilla Health ER with complications from COVID-19.

“Her amazing journey includes 59 days on a ventilator, 40 days in an induced coma and surviving a frontal lobe stroke.

“On Oct. 20, Lisa was comatose, her eyes fixed. The hospital called in her family to say goodbye. They decided to give it 11 days before making a decision about removing her from the ventilator that was breathing for her. But God had other plans.”

In a turn that can only be described as miraculous, on the 11th day, Lisa moved her hand. She looked at her husband, Jeff, and was able to follow him with her eyes.

Lisa went through rehab to regain some strength, and has a long way to go — but she’ll be able to continue her healing from the comfort of her own home now.

Lisa, a mother of four, has found meaning in her troubles, gaining the reassurance that she mattered from seeing how many people cared for her.

“I can’t wrap my head around what all has happened,” she told People. “I am shocked but amongst all the overwhelming feelings, I feel like this is definitely a God thing.

“I got to a point where I felt like no one cared for me. I didn’t have a lot of friends, my kids are all grown up and independent and my husband works all the time. I was lonely, but this experience has shown me how loved I truly am.”

Throughout the long ordeal, Jeff has kept social media followers updated on her progress. His most recent update from the last day of 2020 was brimming with thankfulness.

“With heartfelt gratitude to God, to each person who lifted up a prayer on Lisa’s behalf, to every healthcare worker: from janitors to physicians and pharmacists, and to everyone who has journeyed along the way — today belongs to YOU!” he wrote.

“My sweet Shug has made it home!!! This afternoon God gave us a rainbow outside of our front door, as if to say that He has kept His promise.

“Lisa and I have been overwhelmed by your affection shown through greeting cards, texts, messages, gifts of food and financial support to carry us along the way these past three months,” her husband continued.

“The words ‘thank you’ are simply inadequate to express the depth of our lasting appreciation.”

