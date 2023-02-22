Parler Share
Women's Golf Legends Respond to Furor Over Tiger Woods Tampon Incident: 'Fun Between Two Friends'

 By George Upper  February 22, 2023 at 7:36am
Two high-performing women golfers downplayed a joke some on social media had lambasted as “immature” and “stale,” as well as anti-woman.

After a seven-month break, Woods appeared at the Genesis Invitational and was teamed with his good friend Justin Thomas along with Rory McIlroy, who made up the third member of the team.

Woods’ play wasn’t particularly impressive, but by the ninth tee he gotten into something of a groove.

After Woods popped a longer drive than either Thomas or McIlroy, Woods had a gift for the younger player, and the whole thing was caught on video, USA Today reported.

Norwegian professional golfer Suzann Pettersen, recently selected to captain Europe for the next two Solheim Cup events, dismissed it as a “boyish joke.”

“I know Tiger quite well,” she said, according to Sky Sports. “I don’t know Justin Thomas as well, but I know kind of Tiger’s humor and that’s a very probably boyish joke between the two of them and I don’t really take it too personal.”

“I think that was supposed to be a gag between the two of them and unfortunately some cameras caught it in the heat of the moment,” she added. “I don’t know, I don’t think he meant to be offensive in any way. I’m pretty easy on stuff like that. I’m sure it was meant as a joke, not as a harassment to women in general.”

Dame Laura Davies, who will serve as Europe’s vice-captain under Pettersen for the Solheim Cup, reacted similarly.

“I think it’s misplaced jokes, a laddy kind of joke,” said said, dismissing the incident as “banter” and a “bit of fun between two friends.”

Was Tiger Woods' tampon prank funny?

“I’m sure Tiger meant no harm by it,” she added. “I can’t believe there was any malice in it.”

Woods had hit a 323-yard drive off the tee while Thomas’ shot only ranged out to 313 yards.

That was apparently the moment Tiger had been waiting for, because as the two began walking down the fairway, Woods slipped a tampon into Thomas’ hand.

Not everyone was dismissive of Woods’ humor; some on social media attacked him for misogyny.

USA Today’s Christine Brennan blasted Woods as a bad “girl dad” for the tampon joke. Brennan slammed Tiger for using the tampon to say, in essence, “You play like a girl.”

“Really, Tiger?” Brennan wrote. “What a bizarre thing for a ‘girl dad’ to do. His daughter Sam, now 15, grew up playing soccer and had just played in a tournament in Florida when she arrived to watch him win the Masters in 2019.”

Brennan was hardly alone in her criticism.

Statistically, however, woman golfers do not drive a ball as far as male golfers. For example, top male PGA golfer Cameron Young has a top drive of 316 yards, while top LPGA golfer Maria Fasso’s average shot is only 279 yards.

Statistics also show that the median distance for men is 290.7 yards, while the median for women is 257.5.

