Worse Than Booze? Tiger Woods' Former Employee Thinks Ex-Boss Declined Urine Test Over Something Much Stronger Than Alcohol

Tiger Woods wanted no one to know what drugs were in his system when he crashed his SUV Friday afternoon in Florida, according to a new report.

A source close to Woods said the golf legend does not ingest “illegal drugs,” according to the Daily Mail. The U.K. news outlet said the source was an employee of Woods.

“I know the guy, that’s just not what he does,” the source said.

However, the source said, Woods would not give police a urine sample because of the heavy volume of prescription opioids that he takes due to multiple injuries over the years.

“He has been on tons of pain medication for years,” the source told the Daily Mail.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Police had said that Woods appeared “lethargic” when they arrived on the scene of the rollover crash.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods was “cooperative, but he was not trying to incriminate himself, so he was careful in what he said and didn’t say.”

“When it came time again for the test, the urine test at the jail, he stopped that,” he said.

“On scene, we had [Drug Recognition] experts evaluating him and they believed from on scene that he was not impaired with alcohol, but they believe it was some type of medication or drug,” he said.

“And again, at the jail he cooperated with the breathalyzer, and then the urine [test] he wanted no part in. He has a right to refuse that test,” the sheriff said.

“There is a statute that he will be charged with for refusing to take that test, but we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash,” the sheriff said.

This was the third major crash for Woods, who had accidents in 2017 and 2021.

Woods reportedly will not hire a driver because he “doesn’t want anyone to watch over him or know what he is doing,” People reported, citing a source it did not name.

“And he thinks he is fine to drive,” the source said.

The source said Woods guards his privacy.

“He is not a social butterfly and prefers to hang around his home with his kids, or hitting balls, or playing video games. He despises public scrutiny,” the source said.

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