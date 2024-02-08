If it wasn’t official before, it is now — Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a massive failure.

Lackluster reviews, low sales numbers, skyrocketing searches for how to get a refund for the game and an explosion of online hate towards it all prove that its developers over at Rocksteady Studios failed to deliver anything close to what fans want.

Perhaps the most critiqued aspect of Kill the Justice League is the writing. Specifically, critics have cited the gratuitous lengths the game went to disrespect and denigrate fan-favorite (and iconic) DC superheroes.

WARNING: The following clip contains scenes and imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.







For example, at one point, a player-character — Flash villain Captain Boomerang — urinates on the Flash’s corpse. Most controversially, the developers chose to set the game in the Batman: Arkham universe, undoing the Arkham trilogy’s ending by bringing a fan-favorite version of Batman out of retirement only to turn him evil and kill him off.

There was one Justice League hero in the game, however, who was treated quite differently from the rest — Wonder Woman.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

In the story of the game, Wonder Woman’s fellow Justice Leaguers — Superman, Batman, Green Lantern and Flash — were all turned evil via mind control. Wonder Woman, however, was not.

Do you ever plan on playing this game? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The four male Leaguers were also all unceremoniously shot to death by the Suicide Squad villains — the player-controlled characters of the game.

Wonder Woman, on the other hand, dies a heroic death at the hands of an evil Superman.

While the Suicide Squad members celebrate the deaths of the other heroes, when Wonder Woman dies, they shed tears. Even some members of the access media are criticizing this story choice.

Perhaps most unique of all is how the local media talks of Wonder Woman.

At one point, a woman over the radio can be heard saying that Wonder Woman is “maybe the strongest force for good that Metropolis has ever known.”

Yes, apparently, her actions in the game made her a bigger hero for Metropolis than even Superman.

Apparently Wonder Woman is “the strongest force for good that Metropolis has ever known.” What a joke. pic.twitter.com/2XdAlVehHD — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) February 7, 2024

Wonder Woman’s in-game bio also stood apart from the rest. While the rest of the leaguers’ in-game bios were incredibly insulting towards the other Justice League members, Wonder Woman’s bio was riddled with compliments for the female heroine, as reported by Bounding Into Comics.

idk what’s worse Wonder Woman fight against toxic masculinity🤨 or Green Lantern’s character profile 🤡#SuicideSquadGame pic.twitter.com/YJNpFls2pS — packergirl (@p9cker_girl) February 1, 2024

More specifically, Wonder Woman’s bio praises the heroine’s all-female Amazon culture for solving the problem of “toxic masculinity.”

Why would Rocksteady Studios give Wonder Woman this special treatment? The most likely reason is identity politics, especially considering the “toxic masculinity” comment.

Given the fact that the notoriously woke company Sweet Baby Inc. — whose self-described mission is to make video game stories more “diverse” and “inclusive” — worked on the game, it’s not exactly a stretch to suggest political agendas are to blame.

Critics of the game on social media certainly seem to think as much.

3rd wave feminists wrote this game. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/deyTuR4p0B — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) February 2, 2024

“3rd wave feminists wrote this game,” one X user commented.

Then they try to gaslight you into believing it’s not happening. — Marshall (@Atomic_Patriot) February 2, 2024

“Then they try to gaslight you into believing it’s not happening,” another user commented.

What’s wokeness is wonder woman getting the only respectable death and bio talking about “toxic masculinity” while all the make characters are bastardized and pissed on https://t.co/N1cntqoMSw — 🔪Carnivore🔞Animal🥢 (@DoggysDeadBody) February 4, 2024

“What’s wokeness is wonder woman getting the only respectable death and bio talking about ‘toxic masculinity’ while all the make characters are bastardized and pissed on,” another user wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.