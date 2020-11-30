Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

WWII Vet Recreates Tear-Jerking Photo with an Old Friend

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 30, 2020 at 4:31pm
P Share Print

Mr. George “Bunny” Avery, a 98-year-old military veteran from Birmingham, England, has lived quite a life. From 1942 to 1947 he was in the British Army, a Sapper in the Royal Engineers.

He served in several countries, including Greece, Palestine and Italy.

Four years ago, the D-Day hero was honored with the French Légion d’Honneur award for his involvement in liberating France.

In 1944, when he was 23, he spent time in Peer, Belgium, building Bailey bridges, and was in a photo taken outside a bakery with several others, including a young Belgian boy.

And last November, the veteran got the reunion of a lifetime when he was able to take a photo in the same spot, with the same person from the photo that had been taken 75 years prior.

TRENDING: Trump Purges Pentagon Advisory Board, Cripples Establishment's Influence on DOD

It was all made possible by Avery’s daughter, 55-year-old Kathryn Balmford, whose sleuthing paid off in a big way.

Last year, Balmford came across a different photo she hadn’t seen before. Old, black-and-white, of a bakery — tucked away in a tin her father had kept on his person during his time abroad.

Flipping the photo over, she noticed an address, which prompted her to reach out to a friend in that area.

“I spoke to a friend in Belgium about the address and he said, ‘Let me see if I can do some investigations,'” she told the Daily Mail. “He managed to find someone from a historical society in Peer.

“The lady there managed to track down the family from the bakery and we set up a meeting between dad and Urbain, who was then a little boy.”

She said her father had spent a lot of time playing with the local kids, as he’d been the second-oldest of nine children. In his later years he’s struggled with dementia, so he did not remember Urbain — but he did remember the bakery.

“Dad said, ‘Yes I remember staying in the bakery’ and he remembered the street clearly,” she said. “Bearing in mind he had stayed in many places and had seen some terrible things throughout the war, this bakery really stood out in his mind.”

RELATED: Home Depot Helps Once-Homeless Army Veteran Pay Off Mortgage

While Avery may not have remembered him, Urbain brought a little piece of history with him that proved their connection.

He brought the black-and-white photo that showed a group standing outside the bakery, in which he and Avery were featured.

Marveling over the print, Kathryn made sure to snap a photo of the two in the same spot they’d stood 75 years ago.

“We met last year in Peer outside what is still a bakery and Urbain, who was the little boy [in the image], had this photograph with him,” she said.

“It was incredibly emotional, particularly for Urbain who remembered dad well.”

“We spent the whole day with [Urbain] and they talked and held hands. It was just incredible.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







WWII Vet Recreates Tear-Jerking Photo with an Old Friend
AGT Kid Magicians Handcuffed and Arrested After Refusing To Go Live with Their Mother
Pet Owners Poke Fun at Their Fur Babies in These Hilarious Photos
Young Baseball Fan Who Lost Everything in Wildfire Receives Greatest Gift She Could Want
Teen with Cerebral Palsy Surprised by Justin Timberlake After Superstar Buys Family Wheelchair-Accessible Van
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×