A Year After Twin Brother's Suicide, Former NFL Player George Atkinson III Dies at 27

George Atkinson III, former Notre Dame and NFL running back, has died at the age of 27, roughly one year after the death of his twin brother.

Pete Sampson, Notre Dame writer for “The Athletic,” confirmed the athlete’s death on Twitter, stating that Atkinson had been struggling with depression since the death of his twin brother, Josh, in 2018.

Atkinson and his twin brother played college football at Notre Dame from 2011 – 2013. Atkinson later went on to play in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, Sports Illustrated reported.

Former ND RB George Atkinson III has died at age 27, just over a year following his brother’s death https://t.co/c79W76Jl10 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 3, 2019

The Atkinson twins were the sons of Super Bowl champion George Atkinson II, a star safety for the Oakland Raiders who helped his team win the Super Bowl XI championship in 1977.

At this time, details surrounding Atkinson’s death have not been released.

Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has died. Atkinson III has been dealing with depression since the death of his twin brother Josh roughly one year ago. Both were part of Notre Dame’s 2011 recruiting class. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 3, 2019

In an open letter published by The Unsealed, Atkinson wrote about his mother’s lifelong struggle with mental health and drug addiction. She died in 2018 of complications from Crohn’s disease.

“We both were grieving but I thought Josh was taking it better than me,” Atkinson wrote. “I guess he was just masking it.”

Atkinson’s brother, Josh passed away on Christmas of last year and their mother passed in October of 2018. George wrote a powerful letter in October about how he had coped over the last year. https://t.co/JwNvQUEqSM — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 3, 2019

When his brother died by suicide on Christmas Day last year, Atkinson said the pain was indescribable.

“That’s the moment I felt like I lost everything. That’s the moment I can’t describe. I never want you to feel his pain or my pain,” the football player wrote.

Atkinson continued to explain that he drew strength and purpose from his two-year-old daughter and knew he had to keep moving forward for her.

“Please, let out your emotions,” Atkinson advised those who have been habitually stifling their own pain. “Don’t hold them in.”

Our prayers go out to Atkinson’s family during this tragic time.

