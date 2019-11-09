SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Young Boy Lands Job Decorating Restaurant with Drawings After Getting in Trouble During Class for Doodling

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 9, 2019 at 8:12am
Print

A 9-year-old boy is proving how far children can go if adults in their life support their creativity.

Joe Whale has been doodling for as long as his dad can remember.

Greg Whale, Joe’s father, told Cater News that he and his wife didn’t start to notice their son’s talent until a couple of years ago.

“Joe is a really talented little boy, he’s excelling at school, he’s a great footballer and cricketer, but drawing is definitely what he is most passionate about,” Whale told Metro. “It’s actually quite annoying, he’s better than me at most things.”

TRENDING: Democrats Printed Name of Suspected Whistleblower, Released to Public Without Realizing

But soon Joe’s talent got him in trouble at school.

“When I finish my work, I normally get a whiteboard, get a pen and just doodle on the whiteboard,” Joe told Cater News. “I would get told to stop and help my partner.”

Joe’s parents noticed that their son didn’t have many opportunities to express his creativity so they enrolled him in local art classes at a school called Bloom.

Kerry Jones, the owner of the art school, is passionate about fostering creativity in her students and providing an encouraging environment to allow them to unleash their inner artist.

“Bloom workshops are guided by the idea that children can create freely gaining confidence, celebrating their own unedited ability to produce vibrant art in a fun and energetic environment,” the school’s website further explains.

“It makes me feel happy that I can express myself because all of the creations just come from my head,” Joe said. “I can dream of them just coming to life and like me shaking hands with them and giving them high fives.”

While talking with Jones after class one day, Joe mentioned his doodle book that contained all of his work.

Jones took a picture of one of the pages from the book and posted it on Bloom’s Instagram page.

RELATED: Dentist Shares Heartwarming Before and After Photos of Smile Makeovers He's Freely Offered to Underprivileged Communities

Someone from a local restaurant called Number Four saw the teacher’s post and wanted to ask Joe to fill one of their walls with his doodles.

“When my dad first brought it up, I was really excited but I thought it was going to be really small. Then when I looked at the wall, it was ginormous,” Joe recalled. “I was like, ‘How am I going to fit all the ideas in there?’

“But then, I don’t know how but they just sprung to life.”

Joe’s art will be featured in the main dining room of the Shrewsbury, England, restaurant.

His mother also manages an Instagram account to feature the young artist’s work.

“Joe loves doodling and we’re so proud of everything he’s achieving,” Whale said, according to the Metro. “The fact that a completely independent business has asked our nine-year old son to do a professional piece of work for them is incredible.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Young Boy Lands Job Decorating Restaurant with Drawings After Getting in Trouble During Class for Doodling
Remembering 'The Night of Broken Glass' When Almost 100 Jews Were Killed by Nazis
Formerly Homeless Woman Feeds Entire Football Team After Learning Kids Didn't Have Enough to Eat
Adorable 'Cheer Dad' Viral Routine Helps Grieving Community After Accident Kills Three
Dancing Priest Steals the Show During Catholic School Pep Rally
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×