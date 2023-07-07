Young Country Music Star Praises God for Thousands to Hear During Concert

Country music may be getting more woke-ified, but don’t tell that to one of its newest stars.

If you’re familiar with the genre, you’re likely familiar with Bailey Zimmerman, one of country’s breakout talents of the past year. His debut EP, “Leave The Light On,” entered the Billboard Top 200 at No. 9 when it was released last October.

That was enough, according to country outlet Holler, to secure an opening spot on superstar Morgan Wallen’s latest tour.

Yet, even as his name recognition increases exponentially, he’s apparently not forgetting who the glory belongs to.

In a viral moment from a recent concert, Zimmerman, 23, cited the Bible’s book of Mark before noting where faith has gotten him.

According to Breitbart, the footage is from a concert at Detroit’s Ford Field on June 29.

Speaking to the audience, Zimmerman quoted Mark 9:23: “Anything is possible for him who believes.”

“And let me tell you why you should believe in that,” he continued.

“Two years ago, I started writing songs in my grandpa’s shop. And now we out here on the One Night at a Time World Tour with Morgan Wallen.”

From his grandpa’s shop to TikTok, where he went viral, to an actual EP release and a No. 1 single in “Rock and a Hard Place,” this believer has certainly come a long way.







Needless to say, the praise to the Lord won Zimmerman plenty of plaudits online.

“This is incredible!!!” tweeted Army vet and entrepreneur Graham Allen. “Bailey Zimmerman EXPRESSED his faith TO OUR LORD AND SAVIOR during a concert filled with THOUSANDS of people.

“GOD IS SO GOOD!!! SEEK HIM!!!”

This is incredible!!! Bailey Zimmerman EXPRESSED his faith TO OUR LORD AND SAVIOR during a concert filled with THOUSANDS of people. GOD IS SO GOOD!!! SEEK HIM!!! pic.twitter.com/vuhjGpUFIJ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 5, 2023

One individual responded and noted that the young country star had “just gained a new fan!”

@baileyzimmerman you just gained a new fan! — I put my faith in God, not the government (@DontBidenMe) July 5, 2023

Others were similarly complimentary:

GOD IS THE GREATEST☝🏼

We make him proud Bro 🤜🏼🤛🏼 — Natalia Bogacz (@Natalia10030263) July 5, 2023

Amen! And love his music too! — The_Real_Keyser_Soze (@therealksoze69) July 5, 2023

I saw Bailey in concert in April. He gave Jesus all the glory. — Donna 🇺🇸🇺🇸God first🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@donnaburr1574) July 5, 2023

In a world that’s becoming more woke, country music is far from immune. The Dixie Chicks are now just the Chicks (no more Dixie), Garth Brooks is running damage control for Bud Light and Maren Morris is bragging about exposing her 2-year-old son to drag queens. Amid all this, Zimmerman’s comments are the kind of thing that warms your heart.

All the glory does go to God, but at least give a little bit of props to Bailey Zimmerman. Our cowboy hats are off to you, son.

